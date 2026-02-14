Relive the best moments from East Coast Breakfast this week - 9 to 13 Feb

This week gave us love, law and global headlines, from Spain's social media ban to a surprise Valentine's escape

This week on East Coast Breakfast, we covered everything from global policy shake-ups to Olympic dreams, relationship law, and a Valentine’s getaway that required last-minute packing and maximum bravery. If you missed the action, here’s your full catch-up.

Spain's bold move to ban social media Spain made headlines with a proposed ban on social media for children under 16 and the debate is loud. Investigative journalist Carlos Mendoza from Noticias Iberia joined Darren, Sky, and Carmen to unpack what Spain is proposing, why now, and how something like this could realistically be enforced. Is it about online safety? Mental health? Control? All of the above? The conversation explored what this could mean globally and whether other countries might follow. Catch the full breakdown on the podcast.

Danya Thompson - Durban's Archery Queen Umhlanga teen Danya Thompson has officially taken aim at the world and hit gold. After winning at the IFAA World Indoor Archery Championships in Argentina, Danya joined the team to talk about the discipline, unpredictability, and focus required at elite level competition. Now with her sights set on the 2028 Olympics, she shared what it takes to balance big dreams with everyday life and why archery is far more intense than most people think. Listen to Danya’s inspiring journey.

Breakup Rules: Who keeps the ring? Valentine’s season raised an uncomfortable (but necessary) question: what actually happens to the engagement ring if the relationship ends? Does the woman keep it? Does it go back to the proposer? Is it legally considered a gift? KZN had strong opinions, and Attorney Ashton Moodley stepped in to explain what South African law says about broken engagements and that very shiny symbol of commitment. Hear the legal breakdown here.

Calvin & Carina's surprise Valentine's getaway Calvin and Carina, who met just three months ago on Instagram, won a dreamy Valentine’s getaway to Jozini Tiger Lodge. Cute, right? Well… there was a twist. They had to leave immediately. No planning. No overthinking. Just grab your person and go. What followed was equal parts romantic, chaotic, and slightly stressful in the best possible way. Listen to how it all unfolded.