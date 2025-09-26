Reddam House Umhlanga pioneers film studies with a blockbuster debut

The modern education system is… weird, right? We spend 12 years (sometimes 13 or 14 if you’re unlucky) learning things we’ll probably never use again. Thankfully, a Durban school has finally cracked the code. Reddam House Umhlanga has flipped the script, rethinking what education should look like in 2025.

Reddam House Umhlanga

Their culture department has introduced Film Studies, and no, it’s not just about pressing “record” and calling it a day. It’s all about getting ahead of the trend and helping passionate students unlock (what might be) a hidden talent.

This September, the school hosted its first-ever Interhouse Film Competition and it revealed just how much untapped talent is hiding in KZN’s classrooms. Mr Russell Scott (Campus Cultural Director), Ms Helet Postma (College Teacher of Dramatic Arts) and Ms Wangui Ngotho (Cultural Department Assistant & Film Educator) introduced this concept as opposed to traditional house plays.

Wangui Ngotho, Russell Scott & Helet Postma / Supplied

Ms. Helet Postma spoke to East Coast Radio about why now was the right time to introduce Film Studies and what it means for the school’s cultural vision. “Reddam House has always been a cultural giant, but it was time to break the traditional norm. Not all students want to be on stage, and film gives them a platform to tell their stories in the medium they know best - visual storytelling. In a world shaped by automation and AI, their voices and creativity are more important than ever, and Film has allowed a whole new group of learners to step into the spotlight in their own way,” she explained. She had no idea this would uncover a whole new set of possibilities and talents hidden in the walls of Reddam. On 23 September 2025, Reddam House Umhlanga premiered their first set of interhouse films to the public, with adjudicators from across South Africa (including East Coast Radio) in attendance. Honestly? The creativity on display was nothing short of spectacular.

The films that stole the show

Each house put their heart and soul into creating stories that leapt off the screen: Ohlanga presented Me Against The Rhythm - a dance film about a teenage girl from a strict household who secretly pursues her passion. She proves that following your rhythm isn’t rebellion… it’s freedom. Thongathi delivered Sole - a moving story of new beginnings. After escaping a traumatic past, Cheydene finds herself in a family offering love and safety. But the smallest triggers awaken old fears. Her journey forces her to confront the hardest question of all: can she heal, and does she truly belong? Umdloti brought us Inside the Silence - a powerful story about grief. After tragedy strikes, a young boy named Owen is forced to confront painful memories and navigate the unraveling of his social and school life until silence becomes unbearable. The evening ended with an awards ceremony, which gave these young filmmakers their very first taste of recognition in the industry. Best Film was awarded to Inside the Silence.

Inside The Silence - Best Film / Supplied

Jordan Peringuey scooped the Best Actor award for his effortlessly brilliant performance in Inside the Silence. For someone as young as Jordan (Grade 8), he delivered a performance that belongs in Hollywood! We might just have a young Leonardo DiCaprio on our hands!

Jordan Peringuey - Best Actor / Supplied

Kyra Esselaar won the Rising Star award for her emotionally compelling performance in Sole. If you watched the film, you probably cried! She was that good. She definitely belongs on screen, and it won’t be long before we’re all chanting her name!

Kyra Esselaar - Rising Star / Supplied

Aside from the sheer quality of the films, Reddam House Umhlanga has just sent a loud message to schools across South Africa: the education system is behind. In a world that’s evolving every single day, schools can’t keep teaching like it’s 1995. Film studies isn’t just about making movies. It’s about storytelling, collaboration, critical thinking, creativity, and technical skills that prepare students for an ever-changing world of media and communication. These are life skills. 2025 education can’t just be about outdated textbooks and forgotten formulas. It needs to be about relevance, empowerment, and giving young people the tools to thrive. Reddam House Umhlanga is already rolling the credits on the old way of doing things.