Rassie angers Irish fans with “thumbs up” moment
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
Rassie Erasmus’ “double thumbs up” sparked Irish backlash after the Springboks’ win in Dublin.
The Boks have done it again! Over the weekend, the world champs marched into Dublin, handled business, and walked out with a 24–13 win over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.
A beautiful game. A proud moment. A victory that had South Africans smiling like they just heard December is arriving early.
Across the Irish Sea however… Eish.
Let’s just say not everyone was in a celebratory mood, especially after Rassie’s now-famous post-match gesture.
So… what actually happened?
Right after the final whistle, South Africans everywhere were buzzing.
In the stadium, outside the stadium and inside their living rooms. It was iconic.
Then the broadcast camera cuts to the coaches’ box…
And there’s Rassie. Smiling. Laughing.
Serving a wholesome double thumbs up to some fans.
Be on high alert, guys.— Front Row Rugby (@FrontRowRugbyXV) November 22, 2025
Apparently this is Rassie giving the Irish crowd the finger.
I didn't know two thumbs up was an obscene gesture in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/GRdYPzAeMj
Cute, right? Friendly? Harmless?
Well, apparently not if you’re an upset Irish supporter.
Irish fans flocked to X claiming the gesture was Rassie “mocking” them and showing a “lack of class.”
One Irish user went so far as to call it “nasty.” Nasty? A thumbs up? We’ve clearly been using emojis very differently.
Serious lack of class #rassie #IreVRSA and kinda nasty. pic.twitter.com/tGVeeyAkJI— Orlaith Blaney (@orlaithblaney) November 22, 2025
Mzansi enters the chat
South Africans wasted zero time correcting the plot.
One user kindly reminded the Irish fanbase: “Two thumbs up – lack of class? Wow, you surely don’t like losing hey! Nothing to be ashamed of, you didn’t lose against a mediocre team… you lost against the world champions.”
Ouch.
Another unleashed pure spice, “For a country with such experience in losing, you sure aren’t good at it.”
Shots fired. Shots landed. Shots celebrated.
So what did Rassie actually mean?
At a post-match media conference, Rassie finally addressed the situation and, shocker, he wasn’t mocking anyone.
He explained, “There were South African fans sitting in front of us, who said thank you, and I said thank you back to them.”
Simple. Innocent. Friendly. Not a geopolitical statement. Not a declaration of war.
Just… a classic “sharp sharp”.
In true Rassie fashion, he hopped onto Twitter to clear the air once and for all, setting the record straight with the same calm energy.
👍 This was for the South African supporters in front of the coaches box man!! 👍 = Thank you https://t.co/koRkBc6SBj— Johan Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 23, 2025
So, it’s clear that Irish fans weren’t hurt, they were just a little salty.
Honestly, we get it. Losing to the Boks is a tough pill to swallow… mainly because you have to do it so often.
Maybe next time, to avoid confusion, we tell Rassie to skip the thumbs up and just hit a vosho.
