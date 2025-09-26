 RAF drops R3.3 billion in three weeks, but it’s just the beginning
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

The Road Accident Fund is on a massive payout spree, but the road is still long.

Only in South Africa could a government fund casually spend R3.3 billion in three weeks and still call it “just a start.” 

Yep, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) has gone on a payout spree, settling long-overdue claims that have been stuck in the system for more than 180 days.

Sounds impressive, right? Well, here’s the catch: that’s only a fraction of the estimated R20 billion backlog still haunting the RAF. 

If you zoom out even more, their total claims liability is sitting at a jaw-dropping R40.4 billion, with a deficit of nearly R28 billion. 

Basically, they’re the friend who pays for one round of drinks after owing you rent for six months.

This sudden payout surge isn’t just generosity, it’s survival. 

A High Court recently denied RAF’s attempt to extend a freeze on claim executions, forcing them to finally tackle the mountain of unpaid victims who’ve been waiting far too long.

RAF plans to commit to monthly payouts of over R4 billion and publish bi-monthly progress reports to try and win back public trust. 

Ambitious? Definitely. Is it enough? Well… time will tell.

For now, R3.3 billion in three weeks is a massive move. 

Although considering the size of the backlog, it’s just one small step on a very long (and expensive) road.

