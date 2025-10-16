The R400K jog saga, sponsored by the Umngeni-Thukela Water Utility

Here’s what went down.

Yes - this is a very real headline coming out of uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW).

You know a story is wild when it starts with a water utility and ends with someone being frogmarched out of a building because of… a New York marathon.

The “marathon” that cost nearly R200K

Last year, supply chain management official Zandile Mhlongo decided to take a little work-sponsored jog all the way to New York City.

Now because this is government, we’re not talking economy class.

Her first-class flight alone cost more than R125,000, and her stay at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square added another R77,800 to the bill.

That’s a grand total of nearly R203,000. For context, that’s enough to fix a lot of leaking pipes.

Enter Sibusiso Madonsela, the UUW’s chief governance and compliance officer. He looked at the numbers, looked at the sponsorship policy, and said (quite reasonably) “Nope.”

Then CEO Sandile Mkhize swooped in like a corporate superhero (or villain, depending on how you look at it) and overruled him.

Mhlongo went to New York, probably had the time of her life, and UUW picked up the tab.

Fast forward to last week. Mkhize suddenly decides to suspend Madonsela for… wait for it… declining the sponsorship a year ago.

Madonsela was apparently frogmarched out of the building and accused of gross insubordination for turning down a request he didn’t have the “authority” to reject.

Meanwhile, whistleblowers are calling the suspension “outrageous” and “a witch-hunt.”