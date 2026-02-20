A R10 Lotto ticket turned in R13 million for one lucky man
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
He spent R10 on Valentine’s Day… and woke up R13 million richer! You’ll never guess what he’s buying first…
Imagine spending R10 at a local spaza shop… and waking up a multi-millionaire.
That’s exactly what happened to one lucky South African who has officially claimed his R13 million LOTTO PLUS 1 jackpot.
The winning ticket was bought using the manual selection method at a retail outlet in Kempton Park, while the winner was driving back home to Pretoria.
According to lottery operator Ithuba, he said something told him to buy a ticket that Saturday and he listened.
On Sunday, he checked his numbers and boom - life upgrade unlocked.
Three of the winning numbers were part of his regular selection, numbers he’s been faithfully playing over time.
So technically… this wasn’t just luck, it was luck with loyalty.
The ticket cost just R10 and now he’s sitting on over R13 million and somehow still keeping his feet on the ground.
Despite the life-changing win, he says he’ll continue working because he believes in staying active and productive.
What’s first on his shopping list?
The new millionaire is keeping it simple. He plans on buying a new car, renovating his home and investing.
The real headline is him planning to buy new suits for his father, who loves dressing smartly.
Beyond the immediate upgrades, he also plans to empower his children by helping them start their own businesses.
The goal isn’t just wealth, it’s sustainability and independence.
Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba, described the win, which happened around Valentine’s Day, as a beautiful reminder that life can change in an instant.
She praised the winner’s commitment to family, hard work, and empowerment.
That’s exactly what makes this story hit differently.
It’s not just about the R13 million, it’s about instinct, family and buying your dad the sharpest suits in Pretoria.
His life has changed completely, all from a R10 decision.
Sometimes, it really does only take one ticket.
