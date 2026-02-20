A R10 Lotto ticket turned in R13 million for one lucky man

That’s exactly what happened to one lucky South African who has officially claimed his R13 million LOTTO PLUS 1 jackpot.

Imagine spending R10 at a local spaza shop… and waking up a multi-millionaire.

The winning ticket was bought using the manual selection method at a retail outlet in Kempton Park, while the winner was driving back home to Pretoria.

According to lottery operator Ithuba, he said something told him to buy a ticket that Saturday and he listened.

On Sunday, he checked his numbers and boom - life upgrade unlocked.

Three of the winning numbers were part of his regular selection, numbers he’s been faithfully playing over time.

So technically… this wasn’t just luck, it was luck with loyalty.

The ticket cost just R10 and now he’s sitting on over R13 million and somehow still keeping his feet on the ground.

Despite the life-changing win, he says he’ll continue working because he believes in staying active and productive.