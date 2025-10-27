 Meet Qhawekazi Mazaleni: Miss South Africa 2025 who’s redefining the crown
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

Newly crowned Miss South Africa 2025, Qhawekazi Mazaleni, is rewriting what it means to wear the crown.

Miss SA 2025
Qhawekazi Mazaleni / Instagram

South Africa, we have a new queen and she’s not just wearing the crown, she’s redefining it.

Meet Qhawekazi Mazaleni, the 24-year-old speech and language therapist from Gonubie in the Eastern Cape who walked away with the Miss South Africa 2025 title at a sparkling finale held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night.

Qhawe Mazaleni Miss SA 2025
Qhawekazi Mazaleni - Miss South Africa 2025 / official_misssa / Instagram

Mazaleni, who succeeds Mia le Roux, stood tall (and gracefully) among eight other finalists to claim the crown. 

Luyanda Zuma was crowned first princess, and Karabo Mareka took home the second princess title, proving that South Africa’s got no shortage of powerhouse women ready to take the world by storm.

Miss SA 2025 Top 3
Miss SA 2025 Top 3 / official_misssa / Instagram

Who is Qhawekazi Mazaleni?

Mazaleni isn’t your average beauty queen. She’s way more than average.

She’s a Stellenbosch University graduate, currently pursuing her Master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology at the University of Pretoria, with her research focused on autism. 

Fluent in isiXhosa, English, and Afrikaans (and currently learning Sepedi and isiZulu), she’s a walking embodiment of South Africa’s linguistic diversity. 

Honestly, give her a UN mic and she could probably host a summit and correct your pronunciation while she’s at it.

Her passion for communication and inclusivity runs deep. She’s even written a children’s book in isiXhosa aimed at improving literacy and numeracy. 

Oh, and because she’s extra like that (in the best possible way), she plans to translate it into all 11 official South African languages.

Miss SA 2025 Qhawe
Qhawekazi Mazaleni - Miss SA 2025 / official_misssa / Instagram

Moments after her crowning, Mazaleni told the audience:

“As your Miss SA, my heart’s intent is to ensure inclusive education. You are not just Miss South Africa; you are an agent of change. I am going to create a legacy of change.”

That’s exactly what she represents! Qhawekazi is a new kind of queen; one who’s using her platform to make education accessible for every child, no matter what language they speak or where they come from.

Her reign will focus on inclusive education and multilingual learning, echoing the country’s broader mission to empower youth and boost literacy.

Mazaleni’s win signals a powerful shift for the Miss South Africa pageant, one where beauty meets purpose, intellect, and undeniable heart.

For her triumph, she walks away with a R1-million cash prize, a fully furnished luxury apartment fit for a queen, and a collection of sponsorships and gifts that’ll make any influencer’s jaw drop.

Qhawekazi Mazaleni isn’t just wearing the crown; she’s making it mean something. 

We can’t wait to see all the incredible things she’s going to accomplish!

