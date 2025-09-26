PRESS PLAY: Your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 22 to 25 September

From Bryan Adams to a Baboon in Durban, this week has been nothing short of wild and exciting!

It’s been a week of music legends, rugby fever, unexpected rap battles, and… a rogue baboon. Only on East Coast Breakfast could all of that happen before your morning coffee. Here’s what went down in KZN this week.

Bryan Adams is coming to Durban Big news, Durban. Bryan Adams is officially bringing his Roll With The Punches Tour to the ICC on 28 April 2026! Expect all the chart-topping hits, the legendary stage presence, and a night that’ll go down as one of the biggest concerts of the year. This is your golden chance to sing your heart out with a rock icon. Take a listen to what’s coming:

Can you rap for Rugby? The Springboks are taking on Argentina this weekend at Hollywoodbets Kings Park, and with tickets in short supply, we teamed up with Vodacom to give one lucky listener a VIP rugby experience of dreams. We’re talking private suite tickets, gourmet hospitality, meet-and-greets with SA rugby legends, and even a chauffeur to get you there in style. The catch? You had to drop your best rugby-themed rap. KZN didn’t disappoint. Take a listen to what went down:

KZN brought the bars Hundreds of you sent in raps. Some hilarious, some surprisingly slick, but only three made it to the final round. We played them live on East Coast Breakfast and asked KZN to cast the ultimate vote. Forget the Rugby World Cup - this was the Rap World Cup: Kings Park Edition. Listen to the finalists and choose your winner:

A baboon on the loose As if things weren’t wild enough, Durban also had a surprise visitor: a baboon on the run! Reports flew in all week - first that it was caught in a trap, then that another one was still roaming free. To get the facts straight, Clint Halkett-Siddall, Operations Director for CROW, joined us on-air to explain what’s really going on with our unexpected primate neighbour. Listen to his advice on what you should do if you spot a baboon:

So that’s the week in KZN: Bryan Adams announced a massive concert, rugby fever had us rapping, and a baboon reminded us that Durban is never boring. If you missed the madness live, catch the podcasts and relive it all on East Coast Breakfast. Same time, same place next week and who knows, maybe the baboon will drop its own rap verse by then.