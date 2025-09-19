PRESS PLAY: Your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 15 to 19 September

From school cheating scandals to marriage law, KZN was going through it this week! If you missed any of it, listen back to relive the madness.

From school cheating scandals to marriage law, KZN was going through it this week! If you missed any of it, listen back to relive the madness.

It’s been another jam-packed week on East Coast Breakfast with Darren, Sky, and Carmen. We had legal shake-ups, classroom confessions, and a powerful start to our World Food Day campaign; all with a healthy dose of humour, of course. If you missed it, here’s your chance to relive it.

Husbands can now take their wives’ surnames

History was made this week when South Africa’s highest court ruled that husbands are allowed to take their wives’ surnames https://www.ecr.co.za/news/news/concourt-rules-husbands-able-take-wives-surnames/ , overturning an outdated law that said otherwise. , overturning an outdated law that said otherwise. To unpack what this really means (and whether you can just stroll into Home Affairs and make the switch), the team chatted to Ashton Naidoo from Mooney Ford Attorneys. KZN also weighed in on this new law and what it means to them. They covered everything from passports to bank accounts to kids’ surnames… basically, all the fine print you didn’t know you needed. Listen to the full discussion here!

KZN’s classroom cheaters confess

Then we turned the spotlight on you, KZN. We asked: what happened after you cheated in class? Did life somehow reward your hustle, or did one dodgy crib note ruin your future? From Parliament-level finesse to total disasters, the stories had us howling (and occasionally horrified). Turns out, school cheating doesn’t always end in detention… sometimes it ends in politics. Listen to the wild stories here!

Launching World Food Day with the Do More Foundation

Wednesday marked the big launch of our World Food Day 2025 campaign. This year, we’re teaming up with the Do More Foundation to make an even bigger impact in the fight against hunger. Want to join us? You can get involved by donating, rallying your company, or grabbing a pair of our limited-edition socks and T-shirt; all in support of a brighter, more food-secure future. Find out how you can get involved here!

How KZN reduces food waste

Sticking with World Food Day, we asked you how you reduce food waste at home. You showed us you don’t mess around when it comes to stretching your groceries. From freezing leftovers to sharing food with neighbours and even feeding those in need, it’s clear that this community hates waste, especially in this economy. Respect. Listen to how KZN saves food here!

So, there you have it; a week of legal shake-ups, hilarious cheating confessions, and a powerful start to fighting hunger in KZN. Join Darren, Sky, and Carmen next week for more laughs, surprises, and the kind of stories that make East Coast Breakfast the wildest way to start your day. Until then, keep it local, keep it loud, and keep it East Coast.