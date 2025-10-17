PRESS PLAY: Your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 13 to 17 October

Your East Coast Breakfast weekly recap is here, with everything from MasterChef secrets to the Ndlovu Youth Choir

This week on East Coast Breakfast, we got a taste of the MasterChef kitchen, rallied KZN to help us make a difference this festive season, and wrapped it all up with a magical visit from the Ndlovu Youth Choir. It’s been a week of flavour, feels, and a touch of chaos, just how we like it. In case you missed it, here’s a chance to relive it all!

A culinary surprise from a MasterChef

Celebrity chef and MasterChef SA judge Katlego Mlambo joined Darren, Sky, and Carmen to dish on the return of MasterChef South Africa for its sixth season! Mlambo served up the kind of insider scoop that had us all dreaming of wearing that apron, from what it really takes to stand out as a contestant to some delicious behind-the-scenes secrets. Who knows, maybe you could be the next MasterChef?

Listen to Mlambo spill the tea (and the sauce) here!

Feeding smiles this festive season The festive season is around the corner, and East Coast Radio is on a mission to feed more families this year - with your help. Whether it’s R100, R100,000 or a wheelbarrow, every single donation makes a real difference in a family’s life this December. Together, we can turn generosity into full plates and even fuller hearts. Find out how you can help spread the love (and the food) here!

A dramatic search and rescue in KZN Things got tense on Wednesday when two light aircraft sent out MAYDAY calls over KwaZulu-Natal, triggering an urgent search and rescue operation. The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) confirmed that the distress signals were picked up by air traffic control, sparking a full-scale emergency response. East Coast Breakfast unpacked exactly what went down and why. Listen to the full story here.

A visit from the Ndlovu Youth Choir To end off the week on a high note (literally), the Ndlovu Youth Choir joined Darren, Sky, and Carmen ahead of their big performance at the Durban Playhouse. Then, in classic Darren style, he also had a huge favour to ask them… one that might just be the highlight of the week. Listen to the magical moment here!

This week had a little bit of everything, because if it matters to KZN, it matters to US! Tune in again next week for more laughs, big stories, and the kind of breakfast radio that makes your morning coffee taste even better.