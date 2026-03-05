President Ramaphosa is getting a salary increase

Parliament approved a salary increase for Cyril Ramaphosa, and not everyone is happy. Here’s how much he will earn

At a time when many South Africans are feeling the squeeze of rising food prices, fuel costs and stagnant wages, news of a presidential pay increase is bound to draw attention. According to reporting by The South African, President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive a 3.8% salary increase. This follows approval by the National Assembly of South Africa.

What does this mean in rands? The inflation-linked adjustment raises the president’s annual salary from about R3.3 million to just under R3.5 million. That’s just under R300,000 per month. The increase is set to take effect on 1 April 2026.

Where did the increase come from? The adjustment follows a recommendation by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers, which initially proposed a 4.1% increase. In a statement, the Presidency said the president accepted the commission’s advice but applied different percentage increases across categories of public office-bearers. The 3.8% increase applies to members of the national executive and provincial legislatures.

Not everyone is happy… The decision sparked criticism in Parliament with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) arguing that the increase is difficult to justify amid ongoing economic pressure on ordinary South Africans. EFF MP Poppy Mailola said approving an increase on a multimillion-rand salary sends the wrong message at a time when many citizens are struggling with rising living costs. Supporters of the adjustment, however, say it is a routine, inflation-linked increase that forms part of an established annual remuneration process. While the Presidency emphasised that due process was followed, critics have called on Ramaphosa to decline the additional pay as a matter of principle.