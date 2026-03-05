 President Ramaphosa is getting a salary increase
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

President Ramaphosa is getting a salary increase

Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

Parliament approved a salary increase for Cyril Ramaphosa, and not everyone is happy. Here’s how much he will earn

President Cyril Ramaphosa
GCIS

At a time when many South Africans are feeling the squeeze of rising food prices, fuel costs and stagnant wages, news of a presidential pay increase is bound to draw attention.

According to reporting by The South African, President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive a 3.8% salary increase. 

This follows approval by the National Assembly of South Africa.

ALSO READ: Home Affairs employee allegedly sold fake visas… and built a mansion

What does this mean in rands?

The inflation-linked adjustment raises the president’s annual salary from about R3.3 million to just under R3.5 million. 

That’s just under R300,000 per month.

The increase is set to take effect on 1 April 2026.

Where did the increase come from?

The adjustment follows a recommendation by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers, which initially proposed a 4.1% increase.

In a statement, the Presidency said the president accepted the commission’s advice but applied different percentage increases across categories of public office-bearers. 

The 3.8% increase applies to members of the national executive and provincial legislatures.

ALSO READ: Your sibling could be legally required to help you financially

Not everyone is happy…

The decision sparked criticism in Parliament with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) arguing that the increase is difficult to justify amid ongoing economic pressure on ordinary South Africans.

EFF MP Poppy Mailola said approving an increase on a multimillion-rand salary sends the wrong message at a time when many citizens are struggling with rising living costs.

Supporters of the adjustment, however, say it is a routine, inflation-linked increase that forms part of an established annual remuneration process.

While the Presidency emphasised that due process was followed, critics have called on Ramaphosa to decline the additional pay as a matter of principle.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

ANC Cyril Ramaphosa Presidency

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.