Planning beats luck on the KZN coast

Changing seas tested KZN anglers this week, but those who planned their trips carefully still found fish along the coast.

After a stretch of calm, almost duckpond-like seas, the KwaZulu-Natal coast showed anglers this week that the ocean can be unpredictable The forecasts called for rough seas and changing weather. Fishing wasn’t always easy, but those who planned their trips for the best conditions still managed to catch fish. For rock and surf anglers, Tugela and Mtunzini still offered some good fishing in sheltered spots, with both edible and inedible species caught by those who put in the effort. Around Durban’s central coast, places like Glen Ashley, Blue Lagoon, and the Basin produced a few shad, grunter, and stumpnose. The fishing was hit-and-miss, but patient anglers who changed up their approach still landed some nice fish.

ANSA / Supplied - Micheal and Angie Govender with a Bronze Bream caught off Margate pier

Further down the South Coast, anglers found steady scratch fishing whenever the conditions were right. Offshore, last weekend proved once again that experience matters. Even though the forecasts predicted rough seas and strong currents, crews who waited for a good launch window and kept moving found fish. Couta and dorado were caught in cleaner water, and a few wahoo showed up too. When the surface action slowed down, bottom fishing was a solid backup. Looking ahead, anglers might face another tough weekend. Strong winds are expected on Saturday, and rain is likely on Sunday. It might not be the best time for long sessions, but there should still be chances for those who choose their times carefully. Listen to the full ANSA fishing report podcast at the top of the page, or directly below for the latest updates along the KZN coast.

ANSA / Supplied - Eckhardt Potgieter with a Kob caught on artificial lure down south

ANSA / Supplied - Rhuan Human with a Smallmouth Yellowfish caught at Sterkfontein

Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

Vinesh Soogreem

