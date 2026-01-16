PICS: Floods batter Limpopo & Mpumalanga

Relentless heavy rainfall has unleashed severe flooding across parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, leaving roads submerged, rivers overflowing and communities on high alert.

Some of the worst impacts are being felt in and around the Kruger National Park, where swollen rivers have cut off access routes and submerged low-lying bridges.

The situation escalated so quickly that day visitors were suspended, and several gates and internal roads were closed for safety reasons.

Over 600 guests and staff were evacuated from multiple Kruger rest camps after rising water levels left them isolated.

Helicopters were deployed to assist with evacuations as rivers like the Sabie, Crocodile and Letaba burst their banks.

Authorities say the ground is already fully saturated, meaning any additional rainfall could worsen flooding.

Emergency services and park officials remain on high alert, closely monitoring conditions as weather warnings stay in place.

These images show the raw reality of nature in full force.