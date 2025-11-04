Pick n Pay’s ‘No Name’ is getting a glow-up

Think of it as a rebrand from “budget-friendly cousin” to “main character energy.”

Now, Pick n Pay is giving its humble in-house brand the makeover it truly deserves.

For decades, No Name products have been South Africa’s quiet kitchen heroes; the unsung champions of “it’s the end of the month, and I still need to eat.”

According to TimesLive, Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers announced that the retailer will relaunch its No Name range after an extensive clean-up operation.

This involved removing products that, in his words, “should not have been there.”

No Name began in 1976 with just 14 simple products, which were a bare-bones lineup meant to help South Africans stretch their budgets without sacrificing essentials.

Fast-forward nearly 50 years, and that modest range exploded into over 3,000 products.

However, over time, it lost its identity. It wasn’t exactly “cheap and cheerful” anymore; it was just… there.

Now, Summers and his team are on a mission to bring No Name back to life.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, expect a “radically revamped and repositioned” brand that Pick n Pay wants to make the hero of its shelves once again.

The goal is to make No Name one of the most trusted and recognisable house brands in South Africa.

It’s all part of a larger comeback story for Pick n Pay itself. Once the country’s biggest retailer, the company hit a rough patch in recent years, losing market share and battling debt.

Now, with Summers back from retirement (yes, he came out of retirement for this), things are starting to turn around.

The brand is also giving its hypermarkets a revival, focusing on bulk buyers, small traders, and adding new sections to make shopping feel fresh again.