Perfect weekend ahead (just watch the blue bottles)
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Warm weather, cool water, and autumn breezes - Vinesh Soogreem says the East Coast is lined up for the perfect beach weekend.
The coastline is calling this weekend, and fishing expert Vinesh Soogreem says conditions are shaping up beautifully for all beach activities.
In this week's Coast Watch feature, Vinesh breaks down what to expect: long boards are the go for Saturday's seven-foot swell, while Sunday will calm down for short performance boards. Fishing conditions look perfect for edibles on Saturday, with sharks on the cards all day Sunday. Just watch out for blue bottles coming through with the onshore winds.
Looking for something calmer? Vinesh recommends snorkelling at tidal pools like Shakas Rock, Thompsons Bay, or Umdloti.
The team also dives into listener questions about Jozini Dam, where Darren and Sky recently fished. Vinesh reveals the biggest recorded tiger fish caught there and the 27 other species you might find. Plus, with Easter just two weeks away, he shares which fish is most popular for pickle fish.
Missed the show on-air? Listen back to the full Coast Watch feature for all the weekend conditions and event details, including the uMhlanga Ski-Boat Festival coming up in two weeks.
Meanwhile, in a previous episode of The Deep Dive, the fishing podcast hosted by Vinesh Soogreem, the conversation turned to a topic often overlooked in angling: ethics.
Joined by respected fishing voice John Otto, the episode unpacked the unspoken rules anglers should follow — from respecting catch limits and handling fish humanely to cleaning up after themselves and showing camaraderie on the rocks.
Rather than pointing fingers, the discussion focused on awareness, respect, and protecting the sport for future generations, with one clear message: don’t be that guy.
Listen to the full episode below.
About Vinesh Soogreem
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
Catch Vinesh in his popular Angler News SA podcast below:
