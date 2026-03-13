Perfect weekend ahead (just watch the blue bottles)

The coastline is calling this weekend, and fishing expert Vinesh Soogreem says conditions are shaping up beautifully for all beach activities.

In this week's Coast Watch feature, Vinesh breaks down what to expect: long boards are the go for Saturday's seven-foot swell, while Sunday will calm down for short performance boards. Fishing conditions look perfect for edibles on Saturday, with sharks on the cards all day Sunday. Just watch out for blue bottles coming through with the onshore winds.

Looking for something calmer? Vinesh recommends snorkelling at tidal pools like Shakas Rock, Thompsons Bay, or Umdloti.

The team also dives into listener questions about Jozini Dam, where Darren and Sky recently fished. Vinesh reveals the biggest recorded tiger fish caught there and the 27 other species you might find. Plus, with Easter just two weeks away, he shares which fish is most popular for pickle fish.

Missed the show on-air? Listen back to the full Coast Watch feature for all the weekend conditions and event details, including the uMhlanga Ski-Boat Festival coming up in two weeks.