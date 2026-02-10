Peppa Pig drops BIG news about George Pig

Something big is happening to George Pig in Season 11 of Peppa Pig!

The Peppaverse just dropped a storyline no one saw coming (not even Daddy Pig with his glasses on). In the upcoming Season 11 of Peppa Pig, little brother George Pig is diagnosed as moderately deaf. The reveal occurs in an episode called “Hearing Test,” where Peppa and George head to the doctor for a routine check-up.

George’s hearing test shows he has moderate hearing loss. Instead of doom and gloom, the episode focuses on solution. George is fitted with a hearing aid, helping him experience sounds in a whole new way. Dinosaurs included (obviously). Hasbro says this marks a new chapter for George, who’s growing from Peppa’s shadow into a character with his own experiences and perspective. The goal is to celebrate confidence, growth, and remind kids everywhere that there’s absolutely a place for them in Peppa’s world.

When does Peppa Pig Season 11 air? Ahead of the Season 11 premiere (landing on Nickelodeon on March 23), fans already got a sneak peek via a special episode of Peppa Pig Tales on YouTube. This episode is told from George’s audio perspective, giving viewers a sense of how everyday sounds can feel different (and sometimes trickier) for him. It’s clever, empathetic storytelling made for little ears (and big hearts).

This isn’t Peppa’s first time championing inclusivity though. Over the years, the show has introduced characters like Mandy Mouse, who uses a wheelchair, and Penny Polar Bear, who has two mums. George’s storyline continues that tradition by normalising difference without making it the “whole point.” To make sure they got it right, Hasbro partnered with the National Deaf Children’s Society, working closely with Camilla Arnold, a deaf executive producer and script consultant. Their guidance helped shape everything from language and tone to how George’s family supports him, keeping it authentic and age-appropriate for preschool audiences.

The inclusivity doesn’t stop on screen. Hasbro has also launched: A Peppa Pig Joke and Sing George Figure, complete with George’s hearing aid and over 50 jokes, sounds, and songs. A Peppa Pig Sign Language for Kids YouTube channel, featuring episodes in ASL and BSL, making Peppa even more accessible to young fans. So yes, it’s big news from the Peppaverse, but it’s also a gentle, joyful reminder that difference isn’t something to whisper about. Sometimes, it’s something to celebrate… preferably while jumping in muddy puddles.