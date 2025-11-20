Is PEP opening a Bank? Here’s what South Africans need to know

Yes, a bank. As in: “Next time you buy school socks, you can also open an account.”

The retail giant’s parent company, Pepkor, is reportedly exploring something far bigger. They might be opening a bank.

If you thought PEP’s biggest plot twist was selling those legendary R29.99 T-shirts, think again.

This would be a zero-fee banking service aimed at millions of lower-income South Africans who either don’t have accounts or are tired of paying painful monthly fees.

According to Moneyweb, Pepkor is in early discussions about launching what could be called Pep Bank (unconfirmed).

For many South Africans, this could be a game-changer.

This could mean:

With 6 000 stores across the country, Pepkor could create one of the most accessible banking networks in South Africa overnight.

Well, PEP’s stores already see massive daily foot traffic. They’re everywhere, from big cities to rural corners where traditional banks barely exist.

Who is Pepkor partnering with?

Sources say Pepkor is likely in talks with Investec.

Yep, the same bank known for dealing with high-net-worth clients who drink sparkling water unprovoked.

However, nothing is confirmed.

Pepkor itself says there is no agreement with any bank yet, and Investec isn’t commenting either.

Still… when smoke comes from KFC, there’s usually chicken. So… something’s cooking.

Why would Investec be interested?

Investec has been hunting for new revenue streams as South Africa’s economy slowly warms up like a microwave on 30%.

They’ve been expanding their business banking and payments systems exponentially, so partnering with Pepkor could get them into a bigger consumer market very fast.

Are retailers becoming banks now?

Absolutely! This is lowkey the new trend.

Shoprite is already using customer data to offer financial products.

Many retailers already offer cash withdrawals, bill payments, fund transfers, and even basic lending.

Oh, and Capitec, the king of the lower-income market, keeps breaking profit records because people want simple, affordable banking

Also, Pepkor’s own Fintech division is proving there’s gold in this space. It grew 35% to R7.9 billion in the first half of the year.

From another perspective, retailers have the data, the customers, the footprint, and the trust. Banking was always going to be the next step.