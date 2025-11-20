Is PEP opening a Bank? Here’s what South Africans need to know
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
Wait… A Pep Bank? This might be the zero-fee banking revolution that could change South Africa forever.
If you thought PEP’s biggest plot twist was selling those legendary R29.99 T-shirts, think again.
The retail giant’s parent company, Pepkor, is reportedly exploring something far bigger. They might be opening a bank.
Yes, a bank. As in: “Next time you buy school socks, you can also open an account.”
Is PEP really opening a bank?
According to Moneyweb, Pepkor is in early discussions about launching what could be called Pep Bank (unconfirmed).
This would be a zero-fee banking service aimed at millions of lower-income South Africans who either don’t have accounts or are tired of paying painful monthly fees.
Why does this matter so much?
Well, PEP’s stores already see massive daily foot traffic. They’re everywhere, from big cities to rural corners where traditional banks barely exist.
With 6 000 stores across the country, Pepkor could create one of the most accessible banking networks in South Africa overnight.
What could a PEP Bank mean for South Africans?
This could mean:
- Easier access to financial services for people who struggle to open accounts elsewhere
- Affordable banking; possibly zero-fee accounts, which is the absolute dream
- Super convenient locations! Imagine banking while buying baby clothes, school uniforms or electricity tokens
For many South Africans, this could be a game-changer.
Who is Pepkor partnering with?
Sources say Pepkor is likely in talks with Investec.
Yep, the same bank known for dealing with high-net-worth clients who drink sparkling water unprovoked.
However, nothing is confirmed.
Pepkor itself says there is no agreement with any bank yet, and Investec isn’t commenting either.
Still… when smoke comes from KFC, there’s usually chicken. So… something’s cooking.
Why would Investec be interested?
Investec has been hunting for new revenue streams as South Africa’s economy slowly warms up like a microwave on 30%.
They’ve been expanding their business banking and payments systems exponentially, so partnering with Pepkor could get them into a bigger consumer market very fast.
Are retailers becoming banks now?
Absolutely! This is lowkey the new trend.
Shoprite is already using customer data to offer financial products.
Many retailers already offer cash withdrawals, bill payments, fund transfers, and even basic lending.
Oh, and Capitec, the king of the lower-income market, keeps breaking profit records because people want simple, affordable banking
Also, Pepkor’s own Fintech division is proving there’s gold in this space. It grew 35% to R7.9 billion in the first half of the year.
From another perspective, retailers have the data, the customers, the footprint, and the trust. Banking was always going to be the next step.
When is Pep Bank launching?
Currently, we don’t know.
Talks are happening, ideas are forming, and Moneyweb says the vision is there, but there’s still no final agreement.
If it does happen, though, PEP might become the most affordable, most accessible bank in South Africa and millions of people will benefit.
