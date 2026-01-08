Pens, Pritt and… Pine Gel? SA parents react to wild stationery demands

These school stationery lists are looking more like grocery lists and SA parents have questions

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No. No, it’s not. Back-to-school season is creeping up, which means parents across the country have begun the annual scavenger hunt for stationery. From books to pens, pencils, Pritt and highlighters, it’s that magical time of year when you look your child dead in the eyes and ask: “What did you do to the pens we bought last year?” Sadly, you will never get a straight answer. Ever.

Now, while most of these items are standard school essentials, parents have taken to social media to question some… creative additions to stationery lists. Tell us - why are children being asked to bring Handy Andy, Domestos and floor polish? Isn’t that… for the school? As in the building? The one they already attend? Parents have been sharing their stationery lists online in equal parts confusion and concern, and honestly, some of these lists deserve their own aisle at Checkers. Here are a few of the more eyebrow-raising requests making the rounds:

Grade 2 stationery list / X

Air freshener? For Grade 2 learners??? What curriculum is this? Scents & Sensibility?

Grade 4 Stationery List / X

1 litre of Pine Gel? We didn’t realise Grade 4 came with a module on household hygiene.

Grade R Stationery List / X

Two 750ml bottles of Sunlight Liquid. Fair enough… if your Grade R learner is majoring in dishwashing.

Grade 1 Stationery List / X

10 toilet rolls. Not just any toilet rolls though. Twinsaver. Luxury only. No cutting corners here.

Naturally, the internet had thoughts. One parent claimed, “The teachers take those stuff for themselves. I have seen it with my eyes when schools were closing.” Another added, “Some teachers want Sunlight liquid, 2kg washing powder, Handy Andy or Domestos.” One user caught onto the situation very quickly, saying: “Yoh, this is the teacher’s groceries, never.” Looks like someone won’t be shopping for household essentials this year. However, one parent did offer a perspective that made many pause and nod slowly in understanding: “Those are non-fee-paying schools and they only get funds from the district. That’s why they request those items from parents.” Fair point. Still, as parents brace themselves for the school year ahead, one thing is clear; this is the least wonderful time of the year for wallets everywhere.

While stationery is absolutely essential, the question remains: Is it fair to ask parents to cover the cost of toilet paper, bleach and hand wash… or are we slowly funding the school’s cleaning cupboard too?