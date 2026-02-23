Pedros buys Bird & Co in major expansion move

Pedros has officially acquired KZN-based favourite Bird & Co in a bold national expansion move announced on 19 February 2026.

South Africa’s fast-food space just got interesting.

What happened?

Pedros has snapped up Bird & Co’s nine-store operation, bringing the deboned chicken and wood-fired pizza brand into the Pedros Group portfolio.

The good news is that Bird & Co will continue trading under its existing name. So your creamy chilli-peri sauce obsession is safe.

Why this deal matters

South Africa’s consumer environment is tough. Food brands are under pressure from rising costs, supply chain disruptions, price-sensitive customers and fierce competition.

This acquisition gives Bird & Co access to:

National buying power

A stronger supply chain

Operational systems from a 200+ store network

Franchise growth support

Improved pricing stability

In simple terms: bigger muscle behind the brand.