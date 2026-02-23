Pedros buys Bird & Co in major expansion move
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
KZN favourite Bird & Co just got snapped up by Pedros! Here’s what it means for us...
South Africa’s fast-food space just got interesting.
Pedros has officially acquired KZN-based favourite Bird & Co in a bold national expansion move announced on 19 February 2026.
What happened?
Pedros has snapped up Bird & Co’s nine-store operation, bringing the deboned chicken and wood-fired pizza brand into the Pedros Group portfolio.
The good news is that Bird & Co will continue trading under its existing name. So your creamy chilli-peri sauce obsession is safe.
Why this deal matters
South Africa’s consumer environment is tough. Food brands are under pressure from rising costs, supply chain disruptions, price-sensitive customers and fierce competition.
This acquisition gives Bird & Co access to:
- National buying power
- A stronger supply chain
- Operational systems from a 200+ store network
- Franchise growth support
- Improved pricing stability
In simple terms: bigger muscle behind the brand.
Why does Pedros wants Bird & Co
Pedros has grown aggressively across South Africa, building a serious footprint in the flame-grilled chicken market.
Bird & Co brings something slightly different to the table:
- Deboned chicken (fan favourite)
- Wood-fired pizzas
- Strong regional loyalty in KZN
- Local brand recognition in parts of Gauteng
It’s not just more chicken, it’s diversification with flavour.
This move signals something important: scale matters. Larger groups are strengthening their positions to survive economic pressure.
We may see more acquisitions in the quick-service space in 2026.
For customers, this could mean:
- Better pricing
- More locations
- More menu innovation
- Stronger franchise networks
Or… just more places to argue about which chilli-peri sauce is superior.
