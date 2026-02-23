 Pedros buys Bird & Co in major expansion move
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Pedros buys Bird & Co in major expansion move

Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

KZN favourite Bird & Co just got snapped up by Pedros! Here’s what it means for us...

Bird & Co
Bird & Co Salt Rock

South Africa’s fast-food space just got interesting.

Pedros has officially acquired KZN-based favourite Bird & Co in a bold national expansion move announced on 19 February 2026.

ALSO READ: Woolworths tuckshops are now a thing at private schools

What happened?

Pedros has snapped up Bird & Co’s nine-store operation, bringing the deboned chicken and wood-fired pizza brand into the Pedros Group portfolio.

The good news is that Bird & Co will continue trading under its existing name. So your creamy chilli-peri sauce obsession is safe.

Why this deal matters

South Africa’s consumer environment is tough. Food brands are under pressure from rising costs, supply chain disruptions, price-sensitive customers and fierce competition.

This acquisition gives Bird & Co access to:

  • National buying power
  • A stronger supply chain
  • Operational systems from a 200+ store network
  • Franchise growth support
  • Improved pricing stability

In simple terms: bigger muscle behind the brand.

Why does Pedros wants Bird & Co

Pedros has grown aggressively across South Africa, building a serious footprint in the flame-grilled chicken market.

Bird & Co brings something slightly different to the table:

  • Deboned chicken (fan favourite)
  • Wood-fired pizzas
  • Strong regional loyalty in KZN
  • Local brand recognition in parts of Gauteng

It’s not just more chicken, it’s diversification with flavour.

ALSO READ: South Africa considers raising the legal drinking age

This move signals something important: scale matters. Larger groups are strengthening their positions to survive economic pressure.

We may see more acquisitions in the quick-service space in 2026.

For customers, this could mean:

  • Better pricing
  • More locations
  • More menu innovation
  • Stronger franchise networks

Or… just more places to argue about which chilli-peri sauce is superior.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Food Pedros Bird & Co

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.