 Passenger princess wars: Who sits in the front - Mom or Wife?
Passenger princess wars: Who sits in the front - Mom or Wife?

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

KZN weighed in on the ultimate passenger princess debate! Who gets the front seat - your mom or your wife? 

Ah yes, the age-old dilemma that has divided families, destroyed peace treaties, and turned some of our road trips into awkward brawls.

Darren shared a bit of a sticky situation he had during a recent road trip involving his wife, and his mom. 

After picking his mom up from the airport, Anna insisted on sitting in the back so that his mom could have the front seat. Yet his mom wasn’t having it either and insisted that Anna take the front instead.

Sky also weighed in, saying he’d experienced the exact same situation with Clarise and his mom, with both of them being far too polite to simply take the back seat. Awkwaaard! 

So, who actually gets the front seat? Let’s break it down:

Team Mom

Pros:

  • She gave birth to the driver. The woman has earned some front-seat privileges.

  • She’s likely the one with the snacks, tissues, and unsolicited life advice.

Cons:

  • GPS doesn’t stand a chance with her co-piloting.

  • “Are you speeding?” becomes the soundtrack of the trip.

Team Wife

Pros:

  • She’s the current co-pilot-in-chief, the person who shares rent, life plans, and Netflix passwords.

  • She probably packed the snacks and reminded him to fetch his mom in the first place.

Cons:

  • If she takes the front seat, she risks being labelled “disrespectful.”

  • If she gives it up, she risks being called “too submissive.” It’s a lose-lose!

So, who actually gets passenger princess privileges? 

Well - we asked KZN and they had some pretty insightful responses: 

Jason chose his wife: “Once you’re married, your spouse becomes the person you share your life with and make big decisions alongside, so it makes sense for them to sit in the front seat. It’s a simple way of showing that this is now the primary relationship, while still showing love and respect for the mother.”

Tammy made it clear where she stands: “As a mother of 3 boys, I would not even ask my boys to choose. I would sit in the back seat without hesitation. A man should always put his wife first.”

Deanandrew saw it a different way: “Neither both must sit in the back seat...”

Listen to the full discussion with KZN below:

Honestly, we should just let the moms and wives handle it. 

Whoever wins the “No, you sit in front” battle royale deserves the throne. 

If all else fails, the driver should just grab an Uber home.

