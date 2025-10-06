Passenger princess wars: Who sits in the front - Mom or Wife?

Ah yes, the age-old dilemma that has divided families, destroyed peace treaties, and turned some of our road trips into awkward brawls.

Darren shared a bit of a sticky situation he had during a recent road trip involving his wife, and his mom.

After picking his mom up from the airport, Anna insisted on sitting in the back so that his mom could have the front seat. Yet his mom wasn’t having it either and insisted that Anna take the front instead.

Sky also weighed in, saying he’d experienced the exact same situation with Clarise and his mom, with both of them being far too polite to simply take the back seat. Awkwaaard!

So, who actually gets the front seat? Let’s break it down: