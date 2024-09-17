A Russian cat named Kroshik faces a long road to recovery after being rescued from a hospital basement.

The 17kg cat was taken to a pet diet centre, where it was placed on a strict diet. According to the New York Post, he survived on a diet that included cookies and soup before being rescued.

Kroshnik, which means 'Crumbs', reportedly weighs three times more than the average domestic cat.

"He could be one of the top 5 fattest cats in the world, but all he wants is to learn how to walk again. [He] is a defenceless cat that cannot walk under the weight of its weight. They couldn't do an ultrasound for him at the clinic, because of the huge fat layer, the sensors simply don't work," the Matroskin Shelter in Prem wrote on Instagram in Russian.

The ginger cat is on a special programme that will help him lose 70-150 grams a week. He also exercises on a treadmill while submerged in water.