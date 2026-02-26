Over 4000 ‘ghost workers’ identified on government payroll

The National Treasury has flagged over 4000 employees who get paid but seemingly “don’t exist”

The National Treasury has flagged over 4000 employees who get paid but seemingly “don’t exist”

Alright South Africa… this one sounds like the plot of a low-budget spy movie. Except it’s real and it’s costing us real money. According to SABC News, a National Treasury audit has uncovered 4 323 suspicious “ghost worker” cases sitting comfortably on the government payroll. Yes. Thousands, and these aren’t “boo!” ghosts. These are more like “direct deposit” ghosts.

Wait… what is a “ghost worker”? These are people listed as government employees on the PERSAL system (the government’s payroll database)… but they cannot be physically verified. In simple terms, they’re on the payroll, getting paid, but no one can confirm they actually exist in the workplace. No office. No desk or chair with a jacket hanging on it. Not even a Susan from HR who’s “just stepped out quickly.” That’s a major problem.

Why this matters (a lot) Compensation of employees makes up nearly one-third of South Africa’s consolidated government expenditure. So, if thousands of salaries are potentially going to people who shouldn’t be receiving them, that’s not small change. That’s serious money - taxpayer money. That’s the kind of money that could build schools, fix roads… or at the very least, buy a LOT of office chairs for people who actually show up.

What is the National Treasury doing about this? The National Treasury says a verification process is currently under way. Employees who cannot be physically verified will have their salaries withheld and their employment status will be suspended. Translation? If you can’t show up and prove you’re real, the money taps get closed.

ALSO READ: EThekwini municipal worker caught sweeping litter into the drain

However, now a big question remains… How do more than 4 000 “ghost workers” slip into the system in the first place? And how long have they been there? The verification process is now under way and depending on what’s uncovered, this story could get even bigger.