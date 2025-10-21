Ooop! Louis Vuitton’s ‘designer’ Nutella is selling for close to R40K!

Louis Vuitton just dropped a chocolate spread… and it costs more than your rent.

Louis Vuitton just dropped a chocolate spread… and it costs more than your rent.

If you thought luxury brands were done surprising us, think again. Louis Vuitton has officially entered the breakfast table. No, not with a monogrammed toaster, but with (wait for it) a hazelnut-chocolate spread. Aka - Nutella that went to business school in Europe.

ALSO READ: KFC just dropped Fried Chicken Toothpaste

The luxury fashion house teamed up with master pastry chef Maxime Frédéric to create an ultra-limited Le Chocolat Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton hazelnut spread.

LV ‘Nutella’ 3 jar spread / le-chocolat-maxime-frederic-louis-vuitton.com

It was originally priced between €35 and €50 (between R700 and R1000) which is already enough to make your regular Nutella jar develop low self-esteem. Sadly, it didn’t stop there. The jars were only sold at two Louis Vuitton boutiques: Paris’ Place Vendôme and London’s New Bond Street. Naturally, like a hot new sneaker drop, they sold out faster than you can say “Bonjour.” Now, because humans are… well, humans, these jars have popped up on eBay for close to $2,000 (around R35,000). Yep! Someone out there is seriously considering paying the price of a decent second-hand car for THIS little jar of chocolatey goodness!

LV hazelnut spread / le-chocolat-maxime-frederic-louis-vuitton.com

Although, let’s give credit where it’s due. This isn’t your cousin’s corner-store Nutella. This stuff is made with Piedmont hazelnuts and single-origin cacao. It’s basically couture for your croissant. So, in an unexpected way, Louis Vuitton has made it clear: nothing is safe from being luxury-fied. Next up? Probably LV butter for R5 000 a pat.