Only in KZN: The struggles that make us... us

This morning on East Coast Breakfast, we asked you about those everyday KZN struggles, and as always, you delivered.

Let’s be honest though, living here comes with a few “unique” challenges that only we truly understand.

The warm weather, golden beaches, and a laid-back lifestyle that could make Joburgers twitch.

KZN is basically the Miami of South Africa.

The struggle is real… and hilarious

Nathan James: “When the traffic lights are not working and the street beggars start directing traffic, and even the Metro Police vehicles get directed by the beggars 🙈”

At this point, can we just put them on the payroll?

Kagny Munisamy: “That almost every road you drive, there is either construction or damn burst pipes 😂”

KZN driving tip: add 15 minutes to your trip - always!

Fiona Shaik Mahomed: “Taxis stopping in the middle of the road to drop off passengers and thinking nothing of it.”

No rules. No limits. Just vibes.

Niven Hiralall: “Once the car guard greets you, just know you in debt already. Your monthly budget needs to include car guard tips 😆🤣”

SARS should actually just make car guard tips a tax bracket.

Sheree Williams: “Having speed bumps miraculously appear in one of our roads without signage or any painted warnings?! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ That came as a shock when my car jettisoned over it 😱 (and I wasn’t driving fast, promise 😇😂😂).”

If your car didn’t take flight at least once in KZN, are you even a local?