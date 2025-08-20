Only in KZN: The struggles that make us... us
These are the daily struggles that only KZN will understand. Are you even from KZN if you haven't experienced these?
KZN is basically the Miami of South Africa.
The warm weather, golden beaches, and a laid-back lifestyle that could make Joburgers twitch.
Let’s be honest though, living here comes with a few “unique” challenges that only we truly understand.
This morning on East Coast Breakfast, we asked you about those everyday KZN struggles, and as always, you delivered.
Some of these are so accurate, we’re convinced you all share the same diary.
The struggle is real… and hilarious
Nathan James: “When the traffic lights are not working and the street beggars start directing traffic, and even the Metro Police vehicles get directed by the beggars 🙈”
At this point, can we just put them on the payroll?
Kagny Munisamy: “That almost every road you drive, there is either construction or damn burst pipes 😂”
KZN driving tip: add 15 minutes to your trip - always!
Fiona Shaik Mahomed: “Taxis stopping in the middle of the road to drop off passengers and thinking nothing of it.”
No rules. No limits. Just vibes.
Niven Hiralall: “Once the car guard greets you, just know you in debt already. Your monthly budget needs to include car guard tips 😆🤣”
SARS should actually just make car guard tips a tax bracket.
Sheree Williams: “Having speed bumps miraculously appear in one of our roads without signage or any painted warnings?! 😂🤦🏻♀️ That came as a shock when my car jettisoned over it 😱 (and I wasn’t driving fast, promise 😇😂😂).”
If your car didn’t take flight at least once in KZN, are you even a local?
Rene Cornelius: “The sun always shines in the week, but come weekends, 1% or 10% chance for rain is in actual fact 100%!”
It’s like Mother Nature has a personal vendetta against our braai plans.
Charmaine Govender
“Potholes here by my side will even change your radio station 🤞👀😅”
If your tyres are still aligned in KZN, you don’t live here.
Michelle Maistry: “The struggle of Hadedas squawking loudly while you’re on a conference call… and just when you think the noise has stopped, their whole family gets rowdy together.”
They’re nature’s alarm clock. No snooze button available.
Ricki Storch: “Currently having to dress for winter early mornings, spring at 10am, summer at 12, and back to winter by 7pm.”
KZN fashion is the original capsule wardrobe.
Listen to the full podcast here:
KZN is the most unpredictable, hilarious, and resilient province in SA.
Yet, we wouldn’t have it any other way.
