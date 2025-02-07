Officially Pimped: Meet the new Lorraine

Lorraine Govender is officially pimped. She received a VIP-level transformation, from hair to nails and flawless skin. It's time to meet the new Lorraine.

East Coast Breakfast launched Pimp My Profile, we weren’t just looking to refresh a listener’s online presence – we wanted to transform them inside and out. The lucky winner? Lorraine Govender, a dedicated mother of two, reached out for a much-needed profile revamp. What Lorraine didn’t know was that we weren’t just going to pimp her profile. We were going to pamper her with a VIP-level, head-to-toe transformation!

Hair that turns heads

First stop: Gerald Wells Hair Professionals in Ballito, where the finest stylists in KZN worked their magic to create a show-stopping look that's perfect for 2025. This year is all about embracing bold, bright colours and fresh cuts. Lorraine’s new "do" features a trendy butterfly cut, paired with a vibrant red hair colour that turns heads and introduces the world to a whole new Lorraine – she's bold, confident, and radiant!

A touch of glow

Just when she thought the experience couldn’t get any more indulgent, Dr Parushinee Naidoo from Skin Solutions took things to the next level. Lorraine was treated to a HydraFacial Syndeo – a luxurious skincare treatment designed to deeply cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate her skin. The result? A radiant, lit-from-within glow that was simply undeniable. The Skin Solutions' goal is to help you feel confident and comfortable in your own skin. While Lorraine’s skin was already perfect, who says perfection can’t be elevated?

A celebrity makeup facebeat

Next up, celebrity makeup artist Kylie Pretorius worked her magic, giving Lorraine a flawless, camera-ready face. Although, that wasn’t the only surprise. As she settled in for her glam session, she realised she wasn’t alone – she was on set with the 'Real Housewives of Durban' having her make-up done in Kylie’s chair alongside the reality TV stars. Yes, you read that right. As a huge fan of the show, Lorraine was speechless. Imagine being surrounded by KZN’s most glamorous housewives while getting pampered. That’s an absolute dream come true!

Nails that sparkle and shine

After that unforgettable experience, it was time to elevate the glamour even further. At Sparkle Nails in Umhlanga, the renowned nail expert Kathy Maharaj worked her magic, turning Lorraine’s nails from simple to absolutely stunning. With precision and artistry, Kathy delivered a luxurious manicure and pedicure that exuded elegance, sophistication, and just the right amount of sparkle. Every brushstroke, every polish, and every detail was carefully crafted to perfection– because while life may not always be perfect, your nails certainly can be!



Styled to perfection

Of course, no transformation is truly complete without the perfect wardrobe to match. The Hub Gateway styled Lorraine from head to toe in pure elegance. She stepped into a breathtaking black dress that hugged her silhouette flawlessly, paired with heels that added the perfect touch of poise. Carefully selected accessories elevated her style and complimented her radiant new glow. Yet, one show-stopping outfit is never enough. So, The Hub Gateway went the extra mile and gifted her a shopping voucher to continue curating a wardrobe as fabulous as she is. After all, style isn’t just about what you wear – it’s about owning every moment with confidence!

The grand photoshoot

With her fresh new hair do, make-up, flawless skin and nails on point, it was time for the main event. The cherry on top to a day full of pampering – a professional photoshoot courtesy of the brilliant Image Factor team. What better way to commemorate this unique and unforgettable experience than to capture this moment for Lorraine, so it can last her a lifetime? She stepped in front of the camera, feeling like a new woman, exuding confidence, beauty, and grace. The end result? Professional portraits that truly showcase her incredible transformation and enough images to update her profile as often as she chooses to!

Image Factor

And just like that, Lorraine’s Pimp My Profile experience came to a spectacular end. However, this was more than just a makeover, it was a journey of self-care, confidence, and pure luxury. From a simple plea for help to a head-to-toe transformation, Lorraine walked away looking and feeling like a star. And the best part? This could be you next time! So stay tuned to East Coast Breakfast, because we might just be planning the next big glow-up.

