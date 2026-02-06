Ocean ‘flat as Grandma's pancakes’ this weekend

In this morning’s Coast Watch feature on East Coast Breakfast, Vinesh describes conditions as "absolutely phenomenal" with the ocean set to be "as flat as grandma's pancakes on a Sunday morning." Translation? Perfect for just about any water activity you can imagine.

Anglers, take note: the Pelagics are "going absolutely wild" right now. Vinesh's advice? Phone a friend, rent a boat, charter, or kayak — just get out there with a rod in hand.

The team also tackles fishing terminology that might confuse landlubbers, with Vinesh breaking down what "cracker bait," "crocs," and the mysterious "chicken of the sea" actually mean in angler speak.

Missed the show? Listen back to the full Coast Watch feature for all the conditions, insider tips, and yes, that fun fact about the fastest-growing fish in the sea. Just don't forget your sunscreen and watch out for those blue bottles!