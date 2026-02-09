No TikTok until 16? KZN kids react to the social media ban

No social media for kids under 16! Australia and Spain say yes! KZN though... well, it's complicated.

Some governments around the world are pushing the biggest digital timeout since "no internet after dinner." It kicked off with Australia introducing a law that blocks under-16s from having social media accounts https://www.ecr.co.za/news/news/social-media-sites-block-47-million-underage-accounts/ (like Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X, YouTube and more) and now, Spain has jumped into the fray too.

What's actually happening? In Australia, as of December 2025, social media platforms can no longer allow users under 16 to create or keep accounts. This isn’t a “ban on the internet,” but platforms must take age-verification steps (even checking age data) or risk huge fines. Under-16s can still see public stuff that doesn’t require logging in, just not have an account. Now, Spain has jumped into the chat. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced plans to ban social media access for under-16s too, saying it’s about protecting kids in a “digital Wild West.” The law would force platforms to do real age verification and could hold tech bosses responsible for harmful content. If it passes, Spain becomes a major European player in this push that other countries like Greece, France, and the UK are also thinking about. So the trend isn’t just about one or two countries around the world. Lawmakers are asking if childhood should come with fewer likes and more real life.

What does KZN have to say? Here’s the real gold: the voices from the KwaZulu-Natal community. Parents joined the conversation and said... Philicia (Parent): “Teach kids how to use social media responsibly. They are crafty and know how to find loopholes, so it won’t work. Obviously, under 13 should not have access to certain social apps and that’s on parents to make sure it’s been adhered to.” Translation: Kids are like little internet ninjas, but also under-equipped for the stuff they find. Vinnie (Parent): “Yes, definitely. Look at the generation of kids from before social media in comparison to now. How different are their lives?.” Vinnie’s basically saying: “Remember when kids played outside and didn’t owe TikTok views?” Lucianna (Teacher): “As a teacher, I would fully be behind such a law. For several reasons… but just to give you a giggle/shock… I asked a grade 5 class to give me an example of an island… and their response was… Epstein’s island.” Yeah… that’s the kind of teacher story that makes you pause and think about what’s in kids’ feeds. Then… the kids… Jack messaged us to say: “I would be DEVASTATED.” Translation: This is a serious addiction we’re dealing with and he’s not ready to go social-free. Grayson called in to say he supports the ban because he’s “losing most of his friends to social media addiction.” So some kids feel trapped by their screens too. Annabelle also called in with just a flat, unfiltered: “YES!” No context, no explanation, but powerful in its simplicity. Listen to the full conversation here:

What about you? Do you think social media should be banned for under 16s?