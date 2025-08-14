No more endless queues at Home Affairs - Here’s what’s changing

Soon, you’ll be able to skip the queue and get your smart ID and passport at the bank.

Soon, you’ll be able to skip the queue and get your smart ID and passport at the bank.

If you’ve ever spent half your day in a Home Affairs line just to renew your ID or apply for a passport, you’ll love this news. The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) announced on Monday (11 August 2025) that it has officially partnered with Capitec Bank, Standard Bank and First National Bank (FNB) to bring Smart ID and passport services straight to bank branches across the country. ABSA and Discovery Bank later confirmed their partnership with the DHA on Wednesday, 13 August.

How it will work

According to Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schrieber, Capitec will start rolling out services from October at select branches, with a target of 100 branches by early 2026. FNB will make applications available directly through its digital banking app, cutting out the need for paperwork at the start. ABSA stated that the collaboration was an overhaul of the pilot project that had been running since 2016. The process will use the banks’ existing systems for biometric verification and document processing, making the whole thing faster and more efficient.

Why is this a big deal?

If you’ve been to Home Affairs, you know the stress of having to wake up at 3 AM, to get in line at 4 AM, and wait until they open at 8 AM. In most cases (with all that preparation), you probably still don’t get it done because of “The system, it’s offline ma'am”. Well, here’s why this is a massive deal: No more marathon queues: You’ll be able to book, apply, and finalise your documents as easily as you would when opening a bank account. More convenience: Banks already have the infrastructure, security, and nationwide reach to handle the demand. Massive expansion ahead: The DHA aims to have 1,000 bank branches offering these services by 2029, especially in areas that currently have limited Home Affairs access.

Capitec CEO Graham Lee says the goal is simple: make it easier for South Africans to get their essential identity documents without the hassle. More banks are expected to join the programme in the future, meaning your nearest branch could soon be your new one-stop ID and passport shop.