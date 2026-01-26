Newcastle to the world: Proof you can achieve anything from anywhere

This small town with BIG dreamers is proof that YOU can be anything - regardless of your area code!

This small town with BIG dreamers is proof that YOU can be anything - regardless of your area code!

Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, doesn’t always shout about itself because doesn’t need to. Quietly and consistently, it has produced people who’ve gone on to conquer global stages, world championships, courtrooms and culture. If you’ve ever thought, “People like us don’t make it that far”; this one’s for you. Here are four powerful examples proving that where you come from does not decide how far you go.

DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle SA

DJ Zinhle is one of South Africa’s most recognisable names in music and business. Her journey started right here in Newcastle. Today, she’s a globally touring DJ, award-winning producer, media personality and successful entrepreneur. She’s headlined major festivals, built fashion and beauty brands, and become one of the most influential women in South African entertainment. Before the bright lights and big stages, she was a young woman from KZN with ambition, hustle and belief. Her story sends a loud message: you don’t need to be born in Joburg or Cape Town to become a global name.

Bakkies Botha

Bakkies Botha

If determination had a face, it would probably look like Bakkies Botha. Born in Newcastle, Bakkies went on to become one of the most feared and respected rugby players in the world. He earned over 80 Springbok caps and played a key role in South Africa’s 2007 Rugby World Cup victory. Known for his toughness, discipline and never-back-down attitude, Bakkies’ journey proves that small-town beginnings can produce world champions.

Lucas Sithole

Lucas Sithole

Lucas Sithole’s story is nothing short of extraordinary. Hailing from Newcastle, Lucas became one of South Africa’s most successful wheelchair tennis players. He’s won Grand Slam titles, represented the country internationally, and earned a Paralympic bronze medal. His journey isn’t just about sport, it’s about resilience, adaptability and refusing to let circumstances define your ceiling. Lucas showed South Africans that limitations don’t stop greatness. Mindset does.

Now… what do these three people have in common? They didn’t come from privilege capitals. They didn’t wait for perfect conditions. They didn’t let geography decide their future. They came from Newcastle and they chose to dream bigger. As the East Coast Breakfast team visits Newcastle, this message matters more than ever: Your postcode does not define your potential. If they could do it from here, so can you - from ANYWHERE.