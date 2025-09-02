Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's wedding should be in Durban - and here's why

Taylor and Travis tie the knot in Durban? Ahhh - yes please, and here's why Durban is the real "End Game".

Taylor and Travis tie the knot in Durban? Ahhh - yes please, and here's why Durban is the real "End Game".

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement last week, the internet practically broke. With over a million likes in just 10 minutes, that’s not a wedding announcement, that’s a cultural earthquake. Naturally, countries and companies around the world are scrambling to score a piece of what could be the biggest wedding of the century.

New Zealand jumped in first, dropping an official petition to host the nuptials in their scenic vineyards and lakes. They pitched it as something “The Swifties” would love, citing it’s “the perfect backdrop”. They even laced their petition with Swift lyrics (“Let’s make this the wedding of your wildest dreams”).

New York also raised its hand (because of course it did), sliding into X with a line straight from Taylor’s 1989 era: “Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you.”

Are you suddenly looking for a place to get married? Welcome to New York, it's been waiting for you. 🫶💍 https://t.co/XgtHvJQAtB — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) August 26, 2025

Here’s a better option, Tay…

As East Coast Breakfast, we couldn’t just let New Zealand have all the fun. If Taylor and Travis are really looking for a wedding destination, we’ve got three words for them: Durban, baby, Durban - and here's why:

We are the warmest place to be! Picture this: Being woken up by our golden sunrises… and our not-so-golden hadedas. Swapping champagne toasts for their first-ever bunny chow (romantic, messy, unforgettable). A Sunday braai after the wedding with locals, because nothing says “happily ever after” like boerewors and potato salad. Ooooh - imagine the wedding motorcade? Forget Rolls-Royce. In Durban, they’d cruise in style with a convoy of Quantums. That way, they’ll definitely be on time. (Maybe). For the honeymoon snaps, they could soar above the Dolphin Coast, taking in the ocean views. Though, we’d politely suggest the chopper swing wide before South Beach. Trust us, Tay, you don’t need that in your wedding album.

The biggest question of all remains though. Where in Durban would the actual wedding take place? Moses Mabhida Stadium? The Botanic Gardens? A beachfront setup with the Indian Ocean as a backdrop? We asked KZN to weigh in, and the answers are as proudly Durban as it gets. Take a listen to the brilliant (and slightly bizarre) suggestions below: