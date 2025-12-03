The new Woolies bag has everyone talking

The Woolies Birkin just got a glow-up nobody saw coming and it’s got people asking questions…

Just when you thought Woolworths had reached peak luxury with their designer-level shopping bags, boom - plot twist! The nation’s unofficial status symbol, the Woolies bag, has undergone a makeover… and it’s all thanks to one man and his creative banking solutions.

So, picture this: South Africans are glued to the Ad Hoc Committee hearing, not expecting much more than the usual drama. Then Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala casually drops a bombshell. Forget briefcases. Forget bank transfers. Forget Louis Vuitton. Nope. Cat was pulling up with money stuffed inside that iconic Woolies black tote like it was a luxury vault on wheels.

While the rest of us are standing at the checkout trying to Tetris 19 groceries into one bag because we refuse to pay R8.99 for an extra one, Cat was busy transporting hundreds of thousands of rands like it was granola and organic avos. Honestly, somewhere a Louis Vuitton salesperson just fainted.

Woolies heard the streets talking... South Africans (as we do) took this information and ran. Memes flew. Jokes were cracked. Someone out there is still checking old bags hoping to find a forgotten R200,000. Then, Woolies went full Beyoncé. They took to Twitter (X) to reitterate the intended use of their bags and it went viral faster than a Black Friday queue. Check it out:

Secures the groceries. A makeshift overnight bag. The national carrier. The multi-talented.



Ladies and gentlemen... The *right* way to use the W bag. — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 27, 2025

The brand didn’t even flinch. They flipped the scandal into prime-time entertainment. Marketing team: 1. Scandal: 0.

As if the universe wasn’t done laughing, Woolies has now quietly released new bags, and they are no longer mysterious, discreet, “I-might-be-wealthy” black. Nope. They are now white and semi-transparent.

Woolworths changed the money bag,made it white and transparent,they are petty😀 pic.twitter.com/m9MbU9WYi5 — 🎀Ŧĥöľäƙëľë🎀 (@MkhwanaziTl) December 2, 2025

Translation: You can kiss your undercover cash missions goodbye. The moment we spot blue and orange peeking through the bag, we’re calling it - someone’s getting an early Christmas bonus… and it’s probably not from Santa. Shoppers across Mzansi nearly dropped their organic hummus when they saw the sudden bag glow-up. Phones were whipped out. Social media delivered. A scandal became a saga.

So you all forced @WOOLWORTHS_SA to change their bag with all the memes and creative expressions or woolies is distancing itself from AMASELA in (Mam Khawula’s voice)🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zfUuPASCU8 — Dr Criselda Kananda (@positivegp) December 2, 2025

Woolworths has changed their shopping bags, shifting from the black design to a new translucent grey version, Cat Matlala, a game changer 🤌🏾😂🤣😂

SAPS pic.twitter.com/Jp1hJ2LZ9U — The Lord Of The Wings( Lisa) Arsenal Biggest Fan🏐 (@WhyUfikelate) December 2, 2025

So… did Woolies do this because of Cat? Well, nobody knows. Was this a corporate clapback? A clever PR stunt? Or did Woolies simply decide translucent was the new chic? Until someone spills the rooibos, we can only speculate. One thing is crystal clear, though (pun intended): Woolworths stays undefeated. From their overpriced croissants to bags that double as financial instruments, this brand is a national treasure we never asked for but absolutely deserve. Long live the Woolies Bag! The only accessory in South Africa that can flex harder than your outfit and your bank balance. In South Africa, you’re not rich until you’ve got a Woolies bag. Now we just want to know what’s inside.