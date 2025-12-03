 The new Woolies bag has everyone talking
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

The new Woolies bag has everyone talking

Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

The Woolies Birkin just got a glow-up nobody saw coming and it’s got people asking questions…

White Woolies bag
White Woolies bag / X

Just when you thought Woolworths had reached peak luxury with their designer-level shopping bags, boom - plot twist!

The nation’s unofficial status symbol, the Woolies bag, has undergone a makeover… and it’s all thanks to one man and his creative banking solutions.

ALSO READ: The Woolies Birkin: A bag so nice, you buy it every time

So, picture this: South Africans are glued to the Ad Hoc Committee hearing, not expecting much more than the usual drama.

Then Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala casually drops a bombshell. Forget briefcases. Forget bank transfers. Forget Louis Vuitton.

Nope. Cat was pulling up with money stuffed inside that iconic Woolies black tote like it was a luxury vault on wheels.

Woolies bag
Woolies bag

While the rest of us are standing at the checkout trying to Tetris 19 groceries into one bag because we refuse to pay R8.99 for an extra one, Cat was busy transporting hundreds of thousands of rands like it was granola and organic avos.

Honestly, somewhere a Louis Vuitton salesperson just fainted.

Woolies heard the streets talking...

South Africans (as we do) took this information and ran.

Memes flew. Jokes were cracked. Someone out there is still checking old bags hoping to find a forgotten R200,000.

Then, Woolies went full Beyoncé. They took to Twitter (X) to reitterate the intended use of their bags and it went viral faster than a Black Friday queue.

Check it out:

The brand didn’t even flinch. They flipped the scandal into prime-time entertainment.

Marketing team: 1. Scandal: 0.

ALSO READ: Mystery shopper drops R500K in one swipe on Black Friday

As if the universe wasn’t done laughing, Woolies has now quietly released new bags, and they are no longer mysterious, discreet, “I-might-be-wealthy” black.

Nope. They are now white and semi-transparent.

Translation: You can kiss your undercover cash missions goodbye.

The moment we spot blue and orange peeking through the bag, we’re calling it - someone’s getting an early Christmas bonus… and it’s probably not from Santa.

Shoppers across Mzansi nearly dropped their organic hummus when they saw the sudden bag glow-up.

Phones were whipped out. Social media delivered. A scandal became a saga.

ALSO READ: She spent over R500K to fight a R1K parking fine…

So… did Woolies do this because of Cat? Well, nobody knows.

Was this a corporate clapback? A clever PR stunt? Or did Woolies simply decide translucent was the new chic?

Until someone spills the rooibos, we can only speculate. One thing is crystal clear, though (pun intended): Woolworths stays undefeated.

From their overpriced croissants to bags that double as financial instruments, this brand is a national treasure we never asked for but absolutely deserve.

Long live the Woolies Bag! The only accessory in South Africa that can flex harder than your outfit and your bank balance.

In South Africa, you’re not rich until you’ve got a Woolies bag. Now we just want to know what’s inside.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.