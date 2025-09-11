New season, new targets: KZN's waters are on

Great news for your weekend plans! KZN's waters are in "full beast mode," offering some of the season's hottest action for anglers and outdoor lovers.

KwaZulu-Natal’s coastline is alive as spring battles winter in a weekend promising some of the season’s hottest fishing. From kob smashing paddle-tails on the north coast, to explosive garrick and kob action down south, anglers are spoilt for choice. Offshore, geelbek, daga salmon, and snoek are testing gear and nerves, while reefs deliver nonstop bites from slinger and rockcod. . Inland, Natal Fly Fishers Club members celebrated the river season’s opening with steady catches on the Bushmans, while Midmar Dam produced bass in the 1–2kg class.

ANSA / Supplied - Brandon Govender in the thick of the Brusher run at Umgababa Beach

With summer knocking, this is the weekend anglers have been waiting for: rods bending, reels screaming, and the ocean in full beast mode. For all the insider tips and to hear exactly where the fish are biting, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast.

ANSA / Supplied - Daniel Duane with a Scalie from the Tugela River

ANSA / Supplied - Prenasen Appanna with a Blue Skate caught off the north coast

Meanwhile, check out a recent episode of companion series, The Deep Dive, titled 'The Cast'. It’s all about the special moment before you cast your line. That feeling of anticipation, hope, and the belief that something incredible might be waiting on the other side. For me, that cast is a reset button, a reminder of why we fish in the first place.

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene

