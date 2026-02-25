New SA Rescue podcast shares real survival stories | SA Rescue: Out Alive

New SA Rescue podcast shares real survival stories
Updated | By ECR Podcasts & Newswatch
A climb to the top turned into a fight for survival as rescuers battled darkness and storm to bring them home. Hear the full story in episode one of East Coast Radio’s new podcast, SA Rescue: Out Alive.
Episode 1 of East Coast Radio’s new podcast SA Rescue: Out Alive is now live.
Rescue teams see people at their most vulnerable. They arrive when conditions are at their worst. And sometimes, they are the only reason someone makes it home alive.
Produced by East Coast Radio’s Newswatch team, SA Rescue: Out Alive shares true stories of rescues that pushed both survivors and rescuers to their limits.
Episode 1 tells the gripping story of two climbers stranded on a mountain near the KwaZulu-Natal border.
They were just 30 metres from the summit when a violent storm rolled in. Their ropes jammed. Temperatures dropped. And getting down became far more dangerous than getting up.
As darkness fell, a rescue team began the long climb towards them.
Listen to Episode 1 at the top of the page, or directly below.
In tribute to the Mountain Club of South Africa
This episode pays tribute to the Mountain Club of South Africa rescue volunteers, who respond to emergencies in some of the country’s most difficult and dangerous terrain.
These rescuers are volunteers. They leave their homes and families, often in the middle of the night, and climb into the dark, cold and storm to reach people they have never met.
Their work saves lives.
If you spend time in the mountains, part of good preparation is knowing who to call in an emergency. The Mountain Club of South Africa provides a list of rescue contact numbers on their website here. It is a useful resource to have on hand before any climb or hike.
A new East Coast Radio podcast from Newswatch
SA Rescue: Out Alive is researched, written and narrated by East Coast Radio Newswatch Deputy News Editor Natarah Nadesan and senior Newswatch anchor Dineo Mphahlele.
Produced by East Coast Radio’s Newswatch, Production and On-Demand teams, the podcast brings listeners inside real rescue operations through firsthand accounts, detailed reporting and immersive sound design.
The series focuses on rescues where people survived. Stories of courage, decision-making and human endurance. Many have never been told in this way before. New episodes will be released every second Wednesday.
Follow and subscribe to SA Rescue: Out Alive
Follow the podcast so you do not miss new episodes.
Listen and subscribe on: East Coast Radio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | YouTube
SA Rescue: Out Alive is an East Coast Radio Podcast.
