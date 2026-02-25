New SA Rescue podcast shares real survival stories | SA Rescue: Out Alive

Episode 1 of East Coast Radio’s new podcast SA Rescue: Out Alive is now live.

Rescue teams see people at their most vulnerable. They arrive when conditions are at their worst. And sometimes, they are the only reason someone makes it home alive.

Produced by East Coast Radio’s Newswatch team, SA Rescue: Out Alive shares true stories of rescues that pushed both survivors and rescuers to their limits.

Episode 1 tells the gripping story of two climbers stranded on a mountain near the KwaZulu-Natal border.

They were just 30 metres from the summit when a violent storm rolled in. Their ropes jammed. Temperatures dropped. And getting down became far more dangerous than getting up.

As darkness fell, a rescue team began the long climb towards them.

Listen to Episode 1 at the top of the page, or directly below.