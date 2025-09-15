New regulations mandate branding for Uber and Bolt vehicles in South Africa

New rules for Uber and Bolt have sparked safety concerns in South Africa

South Africa’s e-hailing industry is about to change in a big way. The Department of Transport (DoT) has introduced new regulations with one requiring all Uber, Bolt, and other e-hailing vehicles to be branded with company logos The regulations came into force on 12 September 2025, following the DoT’s gazetting of the National Land Transport Amendment Act. This amendment formally incorporates e-hailing services into the nation’s public transport network.

App companies are required to register and comply with company laws in South Africa under the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) and South African Revenue Services (SARS) pic.twitter.com/BKvaDWYCcw — Department of Transport (@Dotransport) September 13, 2025

The aim is to enhance passenger safety, improve service standards, and create clearer boundaries between e-hailing services and traditional taxis. While the intention is good, the reality could be much more complicated.

What the new rules say Branding: All e-hailing vehicles must display visible company logos. Licensing: Drivers must obtain official operating licenses from provincial regulators, replacing old permits. Safety Features: Cars must be fitted with panic buttons for rapid emergency response. Driver Vetting: Criminal background checks and valid professional driving permits are mandatory. Penalties: Non-compliance could mean fines up to R100,000 or even two years in prison.



The pros and cons On one hand, branding makes it easier for passengers to identify legitimate Uber and Bolt cars. This could reduce the risk of unregistered operators and fake drivers preying on unsuspecting commuters. For many, that peace of mind is invaluable. On the other hand, branding could also make e-hailing drivers easier targets. Violent clashes between taxi drivers and e-hailing operators are not new. Earlier this year, the tragic death of 27-year-old Uber driver Siyanda Mvelase, who was shot and burned in his vehicle outside Maponya Mall, sparked protests and reignited concerns about the safety of drivers on South African roads. With visible branding, these drivers may become more identifiable to those who see them as competition.

Is this a step forward, or a step back? The regulations mark an important step towards formalizing and regulating the e-hailing industry. The Department of Transport believes these measures will protect both drivers and passengers while reducing tensions with traditional taxi services. However the real test will come on the streets. Will branding make passengers safer without putting drivers in greater danger? Or will this attempt at order simply fuel more conflict in an already tense transport industry?