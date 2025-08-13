The R124 million PowerBall jackpot queen shares her plans

Remember the mystery R124 million PowerBall winner? They’ve found her and her story will give you goosebumps.

Remember the mystery R124 million PowerBall winner? They’ve found her and her story will give you goosebumps.

Talk about a life-changing phone call! ITHUBA has confirmed that the jaw-dropping R124 602 697.30 PowerBall jackpot from Draw Number 1639 (Tuesday, 5 August 2025) has officially been claimed. The story behind it is pure goosebumps.

ALSO READ: Two lucky South Africans just split a R78m lotto jackpot

The lucky winner, who bought her ticket via the Absa Banking App for just R37.50, picking her numbers manually, almost missed out because she thought ITHUBA’s calls were telesales. “I finally answered on Friday, and my bank told me to go to the nearest ITHUBA office. They didn’t say how much I’d won. Only when I got there did I hear I’d hit the jackpot. I’m still in shock,” she told The South African. Her winning numbers are now forever etched in her memory - 10, 32, 34, 40, 48, and bonus ball 14 This win is more than just money for her. After years of living on a single income with her unemployed husband, she plans to rebuild her late parents’ house, restore it as the family home, and finally buy her dream car.

ITHUBA CEO Charmaine Mabuza celebrated the news: “Stories like this are at the heart of the National Lottery, giving everyday South Africans a chance to dream big and transform their lives.” One thing’s for sure, she’s never screening an “unknown number” again.