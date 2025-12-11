A new amusement park is coming to Durban’s beachfront

Durban’s beachfront is getting a R1-billion amusement park. New rides, VR zones, water play areas and more…

Durban… are you sitting down? Maybe grab a slushie too, because this is BIG. The city’s legendary beachfront is officially getting a glow-up of roller-coaster proportions. The old Funworld site is being transformed into a R1-BILLION, world-class amusement park. Yes! The Golden Mile is about to enter its main-character era.

What’s happening in Durban’s beachfront? After closing its gates in 2021, Funworld left a hole in Durban’s seaside heart (and our childhood memories). Now, that space is coming back louder, brighter, and way more futuristic. The eThekwini Municipality has released fresh concept renders, confirming that construction is expected to kick off soon, with completion set for 2027. Obviously we’re counting down already. Check out the renders below:

Durban beachfront is getting their own amusement park valued at R1 billion - they are redeveloping the old Funworld Site🎪🎢🎡



I have been waiting forever for this announcement. The eThekwini Municipality shared renders with me earlier today, and they look incredible.



•⁠… pic.twitter.com/BBfmAK37Hq — Ash Müller (@Askash) December 10, 2025

What’s actually coming? This isn’t just a few rides and a cotton candy stand. The revamped beachfront will become a modern, family-first entertainment district, featuring: Themed food courts (because rides + food = happiness) Neon-lit pedestrian walkways for those sunset strolls Panoramic viewing decks overlooking the ocean and Durban skyline A massive children’s splash park and water play area, fully funded by the developer Strict alcohol-free policy to keep it safe, wholesome, and family-friendly Basically, it’s fun without the chaos. Parents, rejoice.

Tell me more… Now here’s where it gets spicy. The amusement park is partnering with top Italian ride engineering firms.

As in the same legends who’ve worked on Ferrari World, Universal Studios, and Disneyland (Casual flex). Confirmed attractions include: A Lightning roller coaster (slay queens - hold onto your wigs) A Disko 24 ride A Vertical Swing tower A 1,500m² Virtual Reality Theme Park 160+ interactive VR games A global e-sports zone for tournaments and live events



What will this do for Durban Tourism? Beyond the thrills, this development is part of a broader R2-billion private-sector investment pipeline along the Golden Mile, led by Masithu Consulting and Project Managers (MCPM). This new development will attract boosted tourism, long-term job creation and a beachfront that rivals top global seaside destinations! Durban isn’t just back, baby! It’s leveling up.