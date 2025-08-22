Netflix unmasks the scandal: Beauty and the Bester

Beauty and the Bester: Netflix is pulling back the curtain on South Africa’s most shocking love & crime story

The biggest crime story South Africa has ever seen is about to hit your screens. Netflix has officially announced the release of its explosive new true crime limited series 'Beauty and the Bester', landing on 12 September. This is one you’ll probably want to binge in a single sitting.

At the heart of the series is Dr. Nandipha Magudumana - once a picture-perfect celebrity doctor with a glossy social media life that screamed success.

Nandipha Magudumana

She was admired, followed, and even envied. Behind the glamorous selfies and inspirational captions though, something darker was brewing. A dangerous entanglement with South Africa’s most notorious criminal, Thabo Bester; the convicted rapist and murderer who pulled off one of the most audacious prison escapes in recent history. The man was declared dead after a supposed prison fire, only to resurface alive and strolling through Sandton City with Dr. Nandipha like it was just another Sunday afternoon mall run.

Once again thanks to the individual who took this picture at Woolies that day otherwise we wouldn't be here , Thabo Bester would probably still be out there and free pic.twitter.com/P1FCAQUv33 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 13, 2023

That one photo of the pair casually shopping sparked a national frenzy and a manhunt that spanned borders, ending in their dramatic capture in Tanzania. Suddenly, the woman once celebrated as a role model found herself handcuffed next to a convicted killer.

Nandipha Magudumana in court / Netflix

'Beauty And The Bester' peels back the layers of this chilling saga in a three-part deep dive that blends courtroom footage, never-before-seen investigative material, and exclusive interviews with those closest to the couple.

Nandipha Magudumana's parents / Netflix

Friends, family, and experts all attempt to answer the question that still haunts South Africa: how did a respected doctor become entangled in one of the country’s most shocking criminal scandals? The series promises an inside look at how the “Bonnie and Clyde of South Africa” spiraled from Instagram-worthy perfection to a front-page nightmare.

This is more than just a documentary, it’s the story of beauty, betrayal, and a bond that stunned the world. So, will you be watching when Netflix pulls the curtain back on Beauty and the Bester? Check out the trailer for a little more extra convincing: