NERSA’s R54 billion “oopsie”: South Africa’s most expensive typo

NERSA’s “regrettable” blunder might be emptying your wallet.

Only in South Africa can a small “data input error” cost us R54 billion and somehow still be brushed off with a polite “sorry about that.” The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has admitted to making a calculator-busting mistake in Eskom’s electricity tariffs.

How did this even happen? Business Explainer reported that NERSA initially approved tariff hikes earlier this year. However during a presentation to lawmakers, Eskom pointed out a tiny detail: the numbers didn’t add up. Turns out, they weren’t just slightly off, they were R54 billion off. That’s not a typo you correct with backspace. That’s the kind of blunder that should come with its own apology cake. The most ridiculous part is NERSA knew something was wrong before announcing the new tariffs in January, but only officially owned up five months later. Imagine knowing you left the stove on but only admitting it after the house caught fire.

What does this mean for us? Thanks to this “oops,” electricity prices are shooting up more than expected. Instead of a 5.36% hike, we’re getting an 8.76% increase. In 2026, it’ll be an 8.83% increase instead of 6.19%, and probably again the year after that. In short: more month-end tears and more braais by candlelight. Oh, and let’s not forget that electricity prices have already jumped eightfold since 2008. If lights were a luxury car, we’d all be driving Ferraris by now.

As hilarious as this seems, not everyone is laughing. The Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG), which includes big players like Anglo American and Glencore, has called for a review of NERSA’s decision. Even Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa isn’t impressed, warning that this slip-up makes power even less affordable for ordinary South Africans. On the bright side, NERSA chair Thembani Bukula confirmed to BusinessTech that the staff member responsible for this “oversight” has been suspended. While NERSA says the blunder is “regrettable.” We say it’s the most expensive typo in the history of typos. While they figure out how to fix their spreadsheet, the rest of us will be figuring out how to stretch candles, gas stoves, and backup generators a little further.