The Ndlovu Youth Choir is back to light up Durban!

The Ndlovu Youth Choir joined Darren, Sky and Carmen ahead of their massive show at the Durban Playhouse!

There’s a certain magic that happens when The Ndlovu Youth Choir steps on stage. It’s the kind that makes your heart do the two-step without your permission, and this week, that magic is heading straight to the Durban Playhouse for not one, not two… but three incredible performances on 18 and 19 October. The choir joined Darren, Sky and Carmen on East Coast Breakfast ahead of their big shows, bringing with them enough energy to power a small city (or at least the radio studio).



Who are the Ndlovu Youth Choir? The Ndlovu Youth Choir is a vocal group from Moutse Village in Limpopo, South Africa. The choir started as part of the Ndlovu Care Group (a community development program) in 2009. What began as a way to uplift and inspire local youth soon exploded into a global musical phenomenon, proving that dreams really can have drumlines and dance breaks.

Why are they so famous? They shot to international stardom after their jaw-dropping run on “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 (2019). Yes, that was the year they made Simon Cowell grin like a proud uncle. Their rendition of Toto’s “Africa” had everyone on their feet and earned them a spot in the finals.

Since then, they’ve performed around the world, collaborated with global brands, and made South Africans beam with pride every time they sing. On East Coast Breakfast, we took a journey back to the beginning, their lives at home and how life has since evolved for them. In true Darren fashion, he asked them for a BIG Favour! Listen to how that went down…

The Durban show The Ndlovu Youth Choir is back in Durban this weekend, and judging by last year’s frenzy, Durbanites have been counting down the sleeps. Due to overwhelming popular demand, South Africa’s most amazing, vibey choir is returning to The Playhouse for their sold-out two-hour theatre production. In 2024, both shows sold out a full week in advance so this year, a third show has been added to the 2025 schedule to give more fans the chance to experience the magic. Expect soaring vocals, infectious dance moves, and harmonies that’ll give you goosebumps in places you didn’t even know could get goosebumps. Go get your tickets at Webtickets before it’s too late!