Nature’s healing hacks that you didn’t know you needed
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
KZN shared the wildest and strangest natural healing hacks that actually work (sometimes).
Darren, Sky and Carmen explored nature’s healing hacks that actually work.
It all started after Sky shared that his son got bitten by a mosquito right on the forehead.
He didn’t even want to leave the house. Then a friend dropped the strangest advice: “Rub vinegar on it.”
Sky tried it… and boom, itch gone.
That got us thinking - what other weird, wonderful, or wacky hacks are out there?
KZN answered, and wow, some of these belong in a recipe book, others in a science lab.
Here are some of your best:
- Fresh ginger & rosemary tea – for keeping blood sugars down.
- Honey + cinnamon – one spoon and your kid’s cough might finally give you peace at night.
- Slice of lemon – hiccups? Gone faster than your willpower at a bakery.
- Olive oil – turns out it’s not just for pasta, but for smooth, glowing skin too.
- Celtic salt under the tongue – for minerals and hydration (a salty little life hack).
- Beach walks in wet sand – DIY foot spa, free of charge.
- Green tea – just… green tea. Enough said.
- Celery juice – apparently the magic potion for overall health.
- Cayenne pepper – some say it can stop heart attacks. Spoiler: it can’t. Please call an ambulance, not Nando’s.
- Flour on burns – sounds clever, but doctors say no. Stick to cool running water for 20 minutes.
- Vinegar + water in mole holes – one listener swears it sent their garden mole packing.
Listen to the full list of hacks KZN had to share:
So, do these actually work?
Some do! Honey, lemon, olive oil and green tea are solid choices.
Others, like flour on burns or cayenne for heart attacks, are best left in the “thanks, but no thanks” pile.
The point is: nature has been helping us out for centuries.
Sometimes it’s legit, sometimes it’s loopy, but it always makes for a good story.
