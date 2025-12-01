Mystery shopper drops R500K in one swipe on Black Friday

One overzealous South African spent R500K in one transaction… and the purchase will shock you

One overzealous South African spent R500K in one transaction… and the purchase will shock you

South Africans have a special relationship with Black Friday. We don’t just shop, we treat it like the Olympics of impulsive financial decisions. Trolleys fly, credit cards cry, and everyone suddenly becomes a “smart shopper” because their toaster was 30% off. Now while most of us were elbowing strangers for discounted air fryers, one South African decided to go full Marvel supervillain and casually swipe R500,000 in one transaction. Yes, half a million rand. On one swipe. One tap. One moment of “YOLO” energy Discovery Bank will never forget.

Discovery Bank dropped this little bombshell through its SpendTrend dashboard, which tracked how clients splurged from midnight to 11pm on Black Friday. Here’s what they found: The average online transaction was R969 (which is adorable in comparison). One client spent R99,036 before 8am. Who wakes up and drops a hundred grand before breakfast? Then came The Big Daddy Swipe - R500,000. In one card transaction. Pause. Breathe. Sip water. Let that number settle in your soul.



Discovery Bank Spend Trend / discovery.co.za

What did they buy? MyBroadband did some digging, and… brace yourself… It wasn’t a Lamborghini. Not 17 PlayStation 5s. It definitely wasn’t enough sneakers to open a store, nor that Woolworths rotisserie chicken that’s low-key premium priced. It was… a hotel booking. Yes. Someone booked accommodation so fancy that most of us couldn’t afford the check-in form. No other details were shared. No location. No duration. No explanation. Nothing. Just R500K for a hotel. South Africans reacted exactly as expected. One person commented, “No Woolies bag, huh?” Sadly not. That’s a Cat Matlala signature move. Another South African commented a relatable reality we all know too well, “That time I need R500 for the Vitality Savings Account.” Ya neh, tough times never last.. At this point, the mystery is more exciting than the purchase. Discovery should release clues every week until we crack it like a national treasure hunt.



There’s Black Friday spending… and then there’s “I booked a hotel that probably gives you a private butler, fresh oxygen, and a bed made from angel eyelashes.” Whoever that shopper is; we don’t know you, but we salute you. May your room service be eternal, and your bank balance recover in peace. If anyone asks what the biggest mystery of 2025 is, forget the aliens, it’s where on Earth is a hotel worth half a million rand?