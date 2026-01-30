My School Rules Season 2: The journey relived…

My School Rules Season 2 introduced us to KZN’s hidden gems and turned schools into showstoppers! Relive the magic with us here.

My School Rules Season 2 introduced us to KZN’s hidden gems and turned schools into showstoppers! Relive the magic with us here.

Day 1: Hoërskool Ferrum High School - Newcastle

Amelie Van Niekerk - Ferrum High School / Just Capture Media

We kicked off Season 2 of My School Rules in Newcastle, because why start anywhere normal when you can start epic? Ferrum High School completely stole the show. This vibrant, diverse KwaZulu-Natal school isn’t just about books; it’s about heart, culture, and talent. From the moment we arrived, it was clear: the students and staff here are next-level. Darren, Sky, and Carmen were absolutely blown away by a choir performance that sounded almost too good to be human, followed by a war cry that gave us goosebumps. Listen to the magic here:

Honestly, we weren’t ready for the day to end. Darren Maule’s Quick Quiz also gave us magic! Amelie Van Niekerk smashed it, taking home R10,000 towards her school fees. Talk about starting strong! Then… in an unexpected twist, Darren challenged the school's best rugby kicker, Bandile, to a kick that would prove his athleticism! And… here’s what happened:

The day was as hot as the school’s vibe and it gave us talent and an unforgettable experience! Check out the highlight reel and see for yourself.

Day 2: Kharwastan Secondary School - Chatsworth

Vidhyaa Chetty - Kharwastan Secondary School / Just Capture Media

From Newcastle, we zoomed down to Chatsworth and walked straight into one of the community’s premier schools. Kharwastan Secondary immediately impressed us: a stunning bell tower, a serene pond with real fish, and state-of-the-art facilities that screamed excellence. But don’t get it twisted, this was a party school, and they knew how to show it! A DJ, a massive sound system, strobe lights, drums, guitars - you name it. And the students? Full-on energy, joy, and creativity. The superstar of the day, Vidhyaa Chetty, aced Darren Maule’s Quick Quiz, dropped an impromptu comedy set, and even showed off some killer dance moves. The choir’s rendition of 'Heal The World', followed by a 'Waka Waka' dance performance, had us feeling every moment of South Africa’s history come alive. Listen to the performance here:

Leaving Kharwastan was tough. We were surrounded by students eager for selfies and autographs, and honestly, we didn’t want to go. Experience the unforgettable magic here:

Day 3: Danville Park Girls High School - Durban North

Danville Girls Park Diamond / Just Capture Media

Day 3 of My School Rules took an unexpected (and iconic) turn as we headed closer to home, stopping at Danville Park Girls’ High School in Durban North. And naturally, we had to ask the real question: Who really runs the school? GIRLS… or BOYS? From the second we stepped into the hall, Danville made sure East Coast Radio felt the energy. Coffee? Sorted. Quiche? Handled. Vibe? Absolutely unmatched. We were welcomed by disciplined, talented, confident young women who wrapped us in warmth, sisterhood, and school pride so strong it honestly rivalled the bond of Darren, Sky and Carmen. Literally... the honesty (and exposing of each other) was crazy!

The unity, love, and willingness to show up for each other were something truly special. And let’s talk about the noise - our Apple watches warned us about 90+ decibels. Not that we’re complaining… but it felt even louder. As Beyoncé once said: “Who run the world? GIRLS.” (They really do!) Check out the highlight reel here:

Day 4: Westville Boys’ High School - Enter the Griffin’s Den

Westville Boys High School - Ngcali-Ka-Reve Nonxuba / Just Capture Media

We did something no ordinary humans would willingly do. We walked straight into the Griffin’s Den. East Coast Breakfast took on Westville Boys’ High School, and nothing could’ve prepared us for the heat, the hype, and the sheer chaos (thank you, Durban rain, for saving us). From the jump, Westville Boys delivered energy that was loud, relentless, and probably altered our DNA.