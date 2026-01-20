My School Rules is BACK for Season 2!

Hey, KZN! My School Rules Season 2 could be coming to your school with BIG prizes, free donuts and a whole lot of spirit! Here’s how you can shoot your shot...

The school bell has rung and assemblies are about to get very loud! East Coast Radio’s My School Rules is officially back for Season 2. After a show-stopping first season that took East Coast Radio all over KwaZulu-Natal, we’re doing it again… but this time, bigger, bolder and even more exciting.

From January 26 to January 30, East Coast Radio is hitting the road with East Coast Breakfast with Darren, Sky and Carmen. Oh, and this time, we’re bringing the unstoppable ECR Hype Squad along, broadcasting LIVE straight to schools across KZN from 06:00 to 09:00. And trust us, when the Hype Squad pulls up, the vibes are high and the prizes are guaranteed.

A quick throwback to My School Rules 2025 If you missed it (or still haven’t stopped talking about it), My School Rules Season 1 saw us criss-cross the province. From Phoenix to Port Shepstone, Umlazi, Pietermaritzburg and Durban, we discovered the heart, talent and pure school pride that makes KZN schools next level. We saw choirs that gave us goosebumps, bands that melted our souls, war cries that echoed long after we left and learners winning up to R10,000 towards their school fees! Season 1 didn’t just raise the bar, it pole-vaulted over it! Relive the hype below:

What’s new in Season 2? This year, My School Rules is a full-scale celebration of KZN schools, packed with: A live Broadcast from your school The ECR Hype Squad on the ground at every visit Krispy Kreme donuts for everyone at every stop (yes, really) A Spin-and-win wheel loaded with cool prizes And of course…

Darren Maule’s Quick Quiz is back Each selected school will nominate one standout pupil to take on Darren Maule’s Quick Quiz with questions based on the learner’s top three interests. Every correct answer = R1,000 towards their school fees, meaning up to R10,000 is up for grabs Brains, confidence and quick thinking required. No pressure, though.

Wait… did you say Krispy Kreme? Yep! Krispy Kreme is an official partner of the My School Rules Season 2 tour! Theyll be travelling with us to every single school. That means free donuts at every stop for everyone, with a possibility of exclusive flavours and very happy learners and teachers.

How to shoot your shot for Season 2 Think your school has what it takes? Here’s how to enter: OPTION 1: The Main Entry This is the primary entry method. Schools must complete the official My School Rules entry form on the East Coast Radio website. You can submit your entry here. OPTION 2: The TikTok Flex (Secondary Entry) Want to show off creatively? Here’s how: 1. Get your entire school involved! This is a team sport 2. Film a 30 to 60-second video showing a day in the life of your school, but make it fun! Show us the chaos, the talent, the pride and the heart of your school! 3. Post it on your school’s official TikTok page 4. Tag @eastcoastradiokzn and use #ECRMySchoolRules 5. And then… you wait