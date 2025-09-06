‘My college dorm room is an actual jail cell’

Some students get the classic college movie experience: wild parties, all-nighters that have nothing to do with studying, skipping classes with zero guilt, and squeezing way too many people into one dorm room.

College is supposed to be the place where young dreamers chase knowledge, discover themselves, and maybe even chase the bag.

Her “dorm room” is a prison cell. As in, she lives in an actual jail with convicted criminals.

In a TikTok that went viral, Louisa explained the bizarre situation. Her university over-enrolled and ran out of housing.

Instead of building new dorms, the genius solution was “Why not shove students into the town jail?” because nothing says “bright future” like bars on your windows.

They didn’t even transfer the inmates elsewhere. The students and prisoners now coexist under one very awkward roof, like one big happy dysfunctional family.

Louisa’s “dorm tour” is where things get downright hilarious. She showed off her cozy little prison-chic setup: plush teddies, soft bedding, skincare products, and motivational posters on the wall.

One in particular had TikTok in stitches: “You are exactly where you are supposed to be.”

Yeah… probably not meant to apply to living in jail, but hey, manifesting is manifesting.

Even her commute to class has a twist. To leave her room, she rings a tiny bell and a prison supervisor escorts her out - since, you know, wandering through a jail full of offenders solo is not exactly safe.

Before you panic though, these aren’t hardened criminals. They’re nonviolent traffic offenders. So technically, the worst she’s up against is someone who drove 80 in a 60 zone.

Still… not exactly the roommate vibe she signed up for.

Check out the full dorm tour: