EThekwini municipal worker caught sweeping litter into the drain

Sweeping problems under the drain, are we? Not so fast…

We all hate work, right? And whenever the occasion presents itself, a shortcut doesn’t seem like a bad idea. However, sometimes, it’s best to just do the job properly, especially when your uniform literally represents the city. And definitely not when the shortcut involves shoving dirt straight into a stormwater drain like it’s some kind of municipal black hole.

A video currently doing the rounds on social media shows a city official, dressed in an eThekwini Municipality uniform, allegedly sweeping dirt and litter straight into a stormwater drain. No bin. No bag. Just vibes. Unfortunately for her, the drain did not swallow the evidence… because the internet saw everything. The worker reportedly had no idea they were being filmed while carrying out the not-so-environmentally-friendly clean-up. Now as we all know, once the internet clocks something, there’s no “undo” button. Check out the video below:

An eThekwini Municipality worker was caught on camera pushing waste into a stormwater drain instead of disposing of it at a proper dumping site. pic.twitter.com/fzkriKnFZ3 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) January 8, 2026

The eThekwini Municipality has since confirmed that it has launched an internal investigation into the incident. In a statement released on Wednesday, the city said it takes the matter seriously and that internal processes are underway to ensure procedural fairness for everyone involved. Translation: we’re not letting this slide. The municipality added that corrective action will be taken depending on the outcome of the investigation and made it clear that it does not condone this kind of behaviour. Improper disposal of waste into stormwater drains doesn’t just look bad, it actively harms the environment by polluting waterways and damaging ecosystems.

So no, stormwater drains are not secret rubbish bins. They’re not “out of sight, out of mind” tunnels and they’re definitely not a shortcut. If members of the public witness misconduct by city employees, it can be reported anonymously to the Integrity and Investigations Directorate on the toll-free number 0800 20 20 20. Moral of the story? If you’re going to do your job… maybe do the actual job. And if you’re going to take shortcuts, maybe make sure nobody is watching.