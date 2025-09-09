 Mum with “Iron Feet” smashes a LEGO world record
Mum with “Iron Feet” smashes a LEGO world record

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

This New Zealand Mum just set a world record for running 100m barefoot on LEGO!

Lego Guinness World
Lego walk Guinness World Record / guinnessworldrecords.com

If you’ve ever stepped barefoot on a LEGO brick, you know it feels like nature’s way of humbling humans. 

Now imagine running 100 metres of pure LEGO pain… barefoot.

That’s exactly what Gabrielle Wall from New Zealand did and she did it faster than anyone else in the world. 

On 16 January, in Christchurch, Gabrielle set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest 100m barefoot run across LEGO bricks, clocking in at an incredible 24.75 seconds.

As a mum of two, Gabrielle has probably logged plenty of “training sessions” stepping on her kids’ scattered bricks at home but this time, it was official. 

Check out the incredible record-setting moment: 

The track was built from a whopping 300kg of LEGO, donated by Imagination Station, a local charity that uses LEGO for kids’ robotics and mechanics classes.

The achievement wasn’t just about breaking a quirky record. 

After a health scare in 2022, Gabrielle created a bucket list, and this was one challenge she was determined to tick off. 

She trained with a wider running stance to stay balanced, stumbled briefly mid-run, but powered through to the finish line.

She described the experience as “unforgettable” (and her feet probably agreed). 

Gabrielle also proved that sometimes the toughest records are conquered not with speed alone, but with unshakable grit… and very tough soles.

