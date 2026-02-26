Monster 7kg shad caps strong KZN fishing week

KwaZulu-Natal's fishing scene is entering a more cautious phase as mixed weather patterns settle in across the province. While recent calm conditions delivered memorable fishing along the coast, including a massive 7kg shad caught off the North Coast by Maksood Goolam, the coming weekend is shaping up to be less predictable. In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report that variable wind, swell, and shifting water quality are expected, meaning success will favour those who watch forecasts closely, choose their fishing windows wisely, and remain flexible with locations and tactics.

ANSA / Supplied - Sheldon Varden with a Kingfish caught off the rocks down the South Coast

Coastal fishing Rock and surf anglers can still find opportunities during calmer periods, particularly in protected areas and around proven spots, but conditions may change quickly. Offshore crews should place safety and timing first, with early launch windows and conservative decision-making likely to be key. Inland fishing Freshwater anglers are advised to approach with care, as rivers remain high and coloured in places after recent rain, while stillwaters should improve gradually as temperatures ease. There is fishing to be had, but this is a weekend where preparation, patience, and good judgement will make the difference. For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Peter Whittaker with a Smallmouth Yellow from Sterkfontein

ANSA / Supplied - Dean Reddy with a John Dory caught off the North Coast

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

ANSA / Supplied - Vinesh Soogreem with a Bronze Bream caught off Margate Pier

Listen to past episodes of the award-winning 'Angler News South Africa' podcast in the full channel below: