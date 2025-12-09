The money bag multiverse: SA’s tote bag wars just got real

Breaking News: The money bag revolution has gone national and all retailers are reporting for duty!

Breaking News: The money bag revolution has gone national and all retailers are reporting for duty!

Just when South Africa thought the Woolies Money Bag scandal had peaked, the plot thickened, twisted, flipped and said, “Surprise!” What started as a simple Parliamentary revelation has now exploded into a national grocery bag multiverse! ALL the supermarkets are now fighting for the title of 2025 Money Bag Champion. Let’s break it down



Episode 1 recap: The Woolies bag that broke the country Recently, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala casually told Parliament he used a Woolworths carrier to transport R300,000 as if he was moving spinach and artisan ciabatta. Mzansi lost its mind, memes were born and everyone suddenly wanted to own a “designer” Woolies bag The Woolies carrier wasn’t just a shopping bag anymore. It became a status symbol, a cultural phenomenon and a national treasure. Then… Woolies decided to spice the drama even further by switching their bags from black and sleek to white and semi-transparent. They distanced themselves from the whole scandal faster than a politician spotting a journalist.

Woolies Birkin 2025 / RoryPetzer / X

Episode 2: SPAR enters the chat with a plot twist Enter… SPAR, who said “hold my basket.” A TikTok video by @mafuze_2 unveiled SPAR’s brand-new white-and-black woven reusable bag. It’s sleek, minimal, durable, and giving “soft life, but on budget.”

It was clearly inspired by the Woolies bag and Mzansi was SCREAMING. SPAR clearly saw this as an opportunity to say “Hey, we won’t snitch on you. We support your undercover cash missions.” Wait… the saga continues and the plot is about to go completely off the rails.

Episode 3: Checkers & Shoprite crash the party As if the country wasn’t already in chaos, Checkers and Shoprite have now introduced their own Woolies-esque reusable bags. Suddenly, every supermarket is trying to be the Beyoncé of grocery carriers. Checkers came in with a “We’re premium too, babes” energy.

Checkers tote / X

Shoprite pulled up like, “Luxury? But make it affordable.

Shoprite tote / X

It’s no longer a bag. It’s no longer a meme. This is now a full-blown industry-wide style revolution. South African retailers have officially entered the Money Bag Multiverse, and every retailer wants a starring role.

And now… we’re here So let’s take stock of our contestants.

Woolies: The OG Money Bag. Scandal-born. Meme-certified. Now available in Caucasian. SPAR: The sleek, subtle “I, too, can be bougie” challenger. Checkers: The classy newbie with loyalty points AND drip.

Shoprite: The “don’t underestimate me” underdog coming for everyone.

So now, one question remains. Who will release the next designer grocery bag? Makro? Pick n Pay? Your local tuckshop? We’ll just have to wait and see… May the saga continue.