Mom fires gunshots at back-to-school fair!
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
Well… that’s one way to break up a fight…
You know how moms will do anything for their kids?
Well, Cherez Davis from North Carolina took that to a whole new level by firing two gunshots into the air… at a back-to-school health fair.
No joke.
Here’s what went down: At a busy community health fair filled with kids and parents, Cherez’s son got into an argument with another boy.
When another adult stepped in and things seemed to be heating up, Cherez decided to “calm” the situation.
She pulled out a handgun from her backpack and fired two shots into the air. Totally gangster!
Apparently nothing says “peace” like a few rounds overhead. Kinda like when a country starts a war for “peace”. Makes no sense.
Naturally, the gunshots caused pure chaos. Over 100 terrified students and adults scrambled for safety, running into the streets in panic.
Instead of sticking around to explain herself, Cherez calmly tucked her gun back in her bag and started walking away like it was just another Tuesday.
Police weren’t too impressed and arrested her soon after, charging her with carrying a concealed weapon and going armed to terrorize people.
She was later released on a $50,000 bond.
This all happened at the 11th annual Back-to-School Health Fair in Charlotte, where kids were supposed to get physicals, immunisations, and free school supplies.
Nobody expected to get a front-row seat to a real-life drama involving gunshots.
So…parents. Next time your kid gets into a tiff, maybe try talking it out before going all “John Wick”.
Just saying.
