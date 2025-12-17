Meet JP Pietersen: Sharks Head Coach joins East Coast Breakfast ahead of SharksFest
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
The incredible JP Pietersen joined Darren, Sky and Carmen ahead of SharksFest to speak strategy, exclusive career secrets and the scariest thing he’s ever done!
Durban rugby fans, hold onto your flip‑flops!
Springbok legend JP Pietersen popped by East Coast Breakfast for an exclusive sit‑down ahead of this weekend’s SharksFest clash against the Vodacom Blue Bulls.
Whether you grew up watching him fly down the wing or you just love a good rugby story with heart, this one’s for you.
Who is JP Pietersen
Jon‑Paul Roger “JP” Pietersen was born on 12 July 1986 in Stellenbosch and from the outset, it was clear this guy wasn’t going to be average.
After bursting onto the scene with the Sharks Academy straight out of school in 2005, he quickly became a first‑choice starter for the Durban franchise.
Over the course of his playing career, Pietersen became a Sharks institution.
He racked up well over 180 appearances for the Cell C Sharks across Super Rugby and Currie Cup competitions, scoring more tries than most defenders would like to remember.
He wasn’t just a one‑trick pony either. Primarily a winger, JP could (and did) play fullback and outside centre when the team needed him.
His blend of speed, skill, and rugby IQ made him a nightmare for defences on any given weekend.
World cups, Springbok glory & Super Rugby heroics
Pietersen wasn’t just putting on great shows for the Sharks, he also lit up the international stage.
He earned his first Springbok call‑up at 20 years old, debuting against Australia in the 2006 Tri‑Nations Test.
He went on to play in 70 Tests for South Africa, was top try‑scorer in the 2007 Super 14 season, and starred in the 2007 Rugby World Cup, where he helped the Springboks claim rugby’s ultimate prize.
JP also took his talents overseas with stints in Japan (Panasonic Wild Knights), England (Leicester Tigers), and France (Toulon), before coming home to finish his illustrious playing career with the Sharks in 2021.
After retiring, he quickly shifted into coaching, bringing his trademark intensity and experience to Sharks’ youth and senior structures.
Fast forward to December 2025, and Pietersen has now taken the reins as interim head coach of the Sharks.
His reign started with a gutsy 28‑23 Champions Cup win over Saracens at Kings Park in stormy conditions, proving there’s still plenty of fire in those old legs.
The legend himself joined Darren, Sky and Carmen for an exclusive chat ahead of the highly anticipated SharksFest, happening at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium on December 20.
Take a listen to the secrets he spilled and his thoughts ahead of the match.
