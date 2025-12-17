Meet JP Pietersen: Sharks Head Coach joins East Coast Breakfast ahead of SharksFest

Springbok legend JP Pietersen popped by East Coast Breakfast for an exclusive sit‑down ahead of this weekend’s SharksFest clash against the Vodacom Blue Bulls.

Whether you grew up watching him fly down the wing or you just love a good rugby story with heart, this one’s for you.

Who is JP Pietersen

Jon‑Paul Roger “JP” Pietersen was born on 12 July 1986 in Stellenbosch and from the outset, it was clear this guy wasn’t going to be average.

After bursting onto the scene with the Sharks Academy straight out of school in 2005, he quickly became a first‑choice starter for the Durban franchise.

Over the course of his playing career, Pietersen became a Sharks institution.

He racked up well over 180 appearances for the Cell C Sharks across Super Rugby and Currie Cup competitions, scoring more tries than most defenders would like to remember.

He wasn’t just a one‑trick pony either. Primarily a winger, JP could (and did) play fullback and outside centre when the team needed him.

His blend of speed, skill, and rugby IQ made him a nightmare for defences on any given weekend.